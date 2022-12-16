Amazon Sale Offers On OnePlus Nord 2T, Redmi Note 9, Vivo V23, And On Other Smartphones

Amazon Sale: the smartphone market has been increasing very drastically and the market is loaded with a wide range of options. The new-age mobile phones are loaded with the best quality camera, display, and sound, along with other additional features.





The Amazon sale 2022 is here and you have the option to get up to 30% off mobile on huge brands like OnePlus, Vivo, Redmi, and more. It is the right time to upgrade your smartphone with the top option available online on Amazon during the sale of 2022. Also, check out the best smartphones under 20000 and the best mobile phones under 10000 for more details.







Amazon Sale Today Offers on Best Smartphones

Here are the best smartphones you need to check during the Amazon sale. Select from top brands like OnePlus, Redmi, and more.





OnePlus is one of the leading smartphone brands in India. Grab an Amazon deal on this OnePlus Nord 2T, it is loaded with a 50 MP primary camera and 32 MP front camera for taking amazing selfies and photos.

It comes with a 4500 mAh battery and has an 80W super fast charger which makes it one of the best smartphones in India. OnePlus Nord 2T Mobile Price: Rs 28,999.







Get 19% off on this Vivo V23 Pro during the Amazon sale 2022, it is loaded with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage space with a 108 MP main and 8 MP front camera for taking better selfies and photos.

It is one of the best Vivo smartphones which comes with a stunning design and fast and smooth working. Vivo V23 Pro Mobile Price: Rs 33,845.







Get 10% off during the Amazon deals today on this Redmi Note 9 that comes with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of storage space. Its 48 MP Quad camera along with its 13 MP front camera allows you to take some exciting photos and selfies.

It's Corning Gorilla Glass 5 helps to protect any accidental drops and scarves which makes it one of the best smartphones under 20000. Redmi Note 9 Mobile Price: Rs 13,490.







Get 28% off on this OPPOP K10 during the Amazon sale 2022, it comes with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage space which can be expandable up to 1 TB.

The 33 W supervoid charger charges the phone faster than before which makes it one of the best mobile phones under 20000. OPPO K10 Mobile Price: Rs 14,375.







Get 6% off on this Apple iPhone 12 that comes with 128 GB of storage during the Amazon sale today. It comes with a ceramic shield which is tougher than any smartphone glass.

It is loaded with an advanced dual-camera system with a 12 MP Ultra-wide camera with night mode, deep fusion, and more. It is one of the best mobile phones in India. iPhone 12 Mobile Price: Rs 60,990.

Explore more best smartphones on Amazon sale 2022 here.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.