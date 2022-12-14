Amazon Sale Offers On OnePlus 10T, POCO X4, realme C35, And On Other Mobile Phones

Amazon Sale: If you are planning to upgrade or looking for a new smartphone, here is the right time as the Amazon sale 2022 is here that offers up to 30% off on top brands. These smartphones are loaded with good quality cameras along with faster charging and good battery. Select from top brands like OnePlus, realme, and more.





Grab the best Amazon sale today offers from here and upgrade yourself with the latest smartphone. Also, check out the best smartphones under 20000 that helps you to choose the good one under a budgeted price range.







Amazon Sale Today Offers On Best Mobile Phones

Here is the list of the best smartphone, grab the top Amazon deal on these mobiles during the sale.





OnePlus is one of the top-selling smartphones, this OnePlus 10T comes with a 50 MP main camera and a 16 MP front camera along with many other features.

Buy Now

Get this mobile phone during the Amazon sale 2022 it also comes with display features like an image sharpener, video color enhancer, screen color mode, auto mode, and more which makes it one of the best OnePlus smartphones in India. OnePlus Nord 10T Mobile Price: Rs 49,999.







Get 27% off on this POCO X4 during the Amazon sale today. It comes with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage space which is expandable up to 1 TB.

Buy Now

This POCO smartphone has been loaded with a 64 MP main and 16 MP front camera. The 5000 mAh battery allows you to play and work more. Grab the best Amazon deal. POCO X4 Mobile Price: Rs 17,599.







Grab 17% off on this Amazing Amazon deal today offers, this realme C35 is loaded with a 50 MP main and 8 MP front camera with a Unisoc Tiger T616 processor for faster and smoother working and playing experience.

Buy Now

The Amazon 2022 sale is here and it is the chance to grab the best smartphone under 20000. Realme C35 Mobile Price: Rs 11,616.







Save 14% during the Amazon sale 2022 it has been loaded with a Snapdragon 870 5G mobile, and it has been equipped with A77 architecture to adopt a large core clocked at 3.2 Hz.

Buy Now

The 80 W flash charger with a 4700 mAh battery allows you to play an uninterrupted game. It is loaded with a 64 MP main and SGS eye care certificate to protect your eye. iQOO Neo 6 Mobile Price: Rs 29,999.







Get 12% off on this OnePlus Nord 2T which is one of the top-selling mobile phones in India. It is loaded with a 50 MP main and 32 MP front camera for taking amazing selfies and photos.

Buy Now

It is also loaded with additional camera features like AI scene enhancement, slow-motion capture, dual-view, portrait mode, and more. OnePlus Nord 2T Mobile Price: Rs 28,999.





Explore more Best smartphones during the Amazon sale 2022.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.