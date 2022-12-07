Amazon Sale Offers On OnePlus 10 Pro, Vivo Y20, Google Pixel 6a, And Other Smartphones

Amazon Sale: A good quality smartphone is one of the must-have products for everyone if you are a working professional or a college student. It allows you to access the world and get all the necessary information along with taking some cool selfies and other basic features. The Amazon sale 2022 is here and you have the chance to get up to 30% off on top brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Vivo, and more.





Grab the best Amazon deal during this sale and also get familiar with the best camera phone under 30000 and on other mobile phones to choose the best among all under the budget price.







Amazon Sale Today Offers on Best Smartphones

Check out the top Amazon deals during the sale of 2022. Select the best suited as per your budget.





Get 7% off on this OnePlus Nord 10 Pro that comes during the Amazon sale 2022.





It is loaded with a 48 MP main and 32 MP front camera along with some special features that bring out the best photos. It has a 5000 mAh battery with 80 W super VOOC making it one of the best smartphones of OnePlus. OnePlus 10 Pro Mobile Price: Rs 61,999.







Get 40% off on this Google Pixel during the Amazon sale. It comes with a fasting charging option with power saver mode that allows you to play games for a longer period of time.





It has additional features with the camera that provides amazing selfies and everything runs smoothly and loads quickly. Grab the best Amazon deal during this sale. Google Pixel 6a Mobile Price: Rs 30,249.







Save 10% on this Vivo Y20T during this Amazon sale today. It comes with a 13 MP main and 8 MP front camera for taking amazing photos.





It has 6 GB RAM with 64 GB of storage space along with Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11 for faster and smoother working and it is one of the best smartphones under 20000. Vivo Y20T Mobile Price: Rs 17,490.







Get 17% off on this Samsung S22 which is the first Galaxy phone embedded with an S pen during the Amazon sale 2022.





It is one of the premium smartphones that comes with a dynamic AMOLED display that improves visibility with 1750 nits in peak brightness. Get the ultra experience with this one of the best Samsung smartphones. Samsung S22 Ultra Mobile Price: Rs 1,18,999.







Get 20% off this POCO M4 Pro during the Amazon sale today which comes with a 64 MP main and 16 MP front camera for taking the best pictures with memories.





Its 5000 mAh battery allows you to play games for longer periods of time and the Mediatek Helio G96 processor makes it work smoother and faster. POCO M4 Mobile Price: Rs 15,990.





Explore more Amazon deals on Best Smartphones here.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.