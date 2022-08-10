Amazon Sale Offers On LED Monitors From HP, LG, And More: Last Day Sale To Save

Amazon Sale Offers: If are you searching for the best-LED monitors with the best deal then it's the last chance to save your money. Yes, only a few hours left for the end of the amazon sale and their superb discounts. So don,t waste your time to thinking just go and click on your choice. Here are listed some of the best-LED monitors available in India with amazing features and discounts. Hurry up!









Amazon Sale Offers On LED Monitors: Work Hard, Compute Harder









HP Eye Safe Certified Full HD LED Monitor









HP Eye Safe Certified Full HD LED Monitor is designed with sustainability in mind and their blue light filter always keeps your eyes comfortable with zero impact on color accuracy. The cord and wire pass-through located on the display stand reduces cord clutter and helps keep your workspace clean and organized. Original Price: Rs 20,550. Deal Price: Rs 15,300.







LG OLED Pro 4K Ultrafine Monitor with Display HDR 400









The LG UltraFine OLED Pro is well-equipped for compatibility with a variety of devices, providing a USB Type-C (PD90W) port, two display ports, an HDMI port, and three USB ports. Their pixel dimming technology controls the brightness of each pixel rather than filtering backlight, which allows some light to slip through. Original Price: Rs 2,47,500. Deal Price: Rs 1, 89,999.





Samsung M5 Smart Led Monitor









Samsung M5 provides rich and realistic sounds for a more immersive experience overall and you can wirelessly connect Apple devices to the Smart Monitor and view it on a bigger screen. Their surrounding light is detected by a sensor to adjust brightness automatically with Adaptive Picture. Original Price: Rs 33,500. Deal Price: Rs 18,499.









Dell Professional 24 inch Full HD Monitor









Dell Professional 24-inch Full HD Monitor has hide cords to keep things organized and vibrant colors across a wide viewing angle enabled by In-Plane Switching (IPS) technology. This monitor has also a three-sided ultrathin bezel, a small base, and an improved, easy-to-use cable management system. Original Price: Rs 19,500. Deal Price: Rs 16,300.







Acer EB321HQU 31.5 inches LED Monitor









Acer eye care features reduce eye fatigue and the ergonomic stand that supports flexible adjustments with a wide viewing angle, colors can be accurately viewed at angles of up to 178°. The EB321HQ Monitor supports HDMI, DVI, and DP Ports to give you more choice in video connections. Original Price: Rs 31,750. Deal Price: Rs 18,998.









