Amazon Sale Offers on Google Pixel 7 Pro, OnePlus Nord 2T, iQOO Neo 6, And Other Smartphones

Amazon Sale Offers: The new-age smartphones are loaded with multiple features like high-performing cameras, a better chipset for a faster processor, and huge battery life for nonstop working or gaming. The Amazon sale is here and you have the option to get up to 40% off on top brands of mobile phones like Samsung, OnePlus, Google Pixel, and more.





Check out the top picks that are available during this sale on Amazon 2022. Choose on the basis of features and price range. Also, check out Best Mobile Phones under 20000, and Best 5G smartphones Under 20000 here.







Amazon Sale Today Offers on Smartphones

Get familiar with these popular options available online during the Amazon sale 2022, these are top-notch smartphones, loaded with multiple features.















Get 17% off on this Google Pixel 7 Pro that comes with 12 GB RAM and 128 GB storage space. It comes with a triple rear camera system that includes a 5x telephoto lens that offers high-quality photos and it is one of the best smartphones. Grab the best Amazon deal during this sale. Google Pixel 7 Pro Mobile Price: Rs 82,700.















OnePlus is one of the top-selling smartphone brands in India, this Nord 2T comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage space which is best suited for working professionals. It comes with a 50 MP main camera with Sony IMX766 and OIS with a 32 MP front camera. The battery comes with a 4500 mAh battery and has 80 W super VOOC. it is a top-notch OnePlus smartphone currently, grabbing the best Amazon deal today. OnePlus Nord 2T Mobile Price: Rs 28,999.















Get 14% off this iQOO Neo 6 5G during the Amazon deals today. It comes with snapdragon 870 5G with 7nm process technology which is also equipped with an 80 W flash charger and a 4700 mAh battery. The 64MP OIS main camera with a GW1P sensor brings out the best selfie. iQOO Neo 6 Mobile Price: Rs 29,999.















Get 33% off on this Samsung mobile during the Amazon sale today. It comes with a Pro-grade camera that lets you make your night epic with nightography. It is loaded with the most powerful chip which means the CPU will work faster than ever. Grab the best Amazon deal during the sale. Samsung S22 Mobile Price: Rs 57,999.















Get 16% off on this Vivo Y72 during the Amazon sale today. It comes with a 48M+ 2 MP rear camera with an 8 MP selfie camera. It is loaded with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage space and the Funtouch OS 11.1 operating system with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Octa Core Processor which makes it one of the best smartphones. Vivo Y72 Mobile Price: Rs 20,990.







Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.