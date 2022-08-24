Amazon Sale Offers: Monsoon Deals On Refrigerators From LG, Croma, Samsung, And More

Amazon Sale Offers: Refrigerators have become a basic necessity for everyone to store food, vegetables, meat, etc during all seasons. You can even keep leftovers to have after some time. This machine comes in various categories, each with a unique way of operating. The type with the top freezer is the most affordable choice and has a traditional appearance. There are refrigerators double doors, singles door, side by side, and many more.

The Monsoon Deals is giving up to 70% off on the fridge- double door, side by side, and single door.





Amazon Sale Offers On Fridge:













This LG side-by-side frost-free fridge comes with a dazzle steel color to make your kitchen stylish. The capacity is 688 L gross capacity and the freezer capacity is 264 L. The auto-defrost function helps in preventing the ice from build-up. The other features include -An inverter, Child Lock, Multi Air Flow, Multi Digital Sensors, and Temperature control. LG Fridge Price: Rs 94,060.









For a limited-budget buyer, this Samsung refrigerator is an excellent choice. This single-door refrigerator provides great cooling without fluctuations. Suitable for small families this fridge has a capacity of 192 liters. The freezer is on top so you can store all your frozen food items and ice safely. Samsung Fridge Price: 13,190.













To keep all the bacteria and germs away from your food this Godrej Fridge is the smart choice as it comes with antimicrobial resistance in the door gasket. The capacity is up to 210 liters. The fridge can run even with a home inverter. With toughened glass shelf it can hold weight up to 120 kg. Godrej Fridge Price: 18,490.









This double door fridge from Croma comes in a stylish silver color. This also features a sensor and a door alarm that you can set according to your time. The refrigerator has an Intelligent Mode to set the temperature need of a wide variety of food items and cools them accordingly. Croma Fridge Price: Rs 62,990.













The strong and direct cooling airflow inside Haier's Direct-cool refrigerators helps keep food fresher for a longer period of time. You do not have to worry about the energy as it is 5-star and helps in saving energy. The toughened glass shelves can support the weight of heavy pots and pans with ease. Haier Fridge Price: Rs 17,150.





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.