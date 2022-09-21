Amazon Sale Offers: Get Up To 50% Off On Room Heater During Amazon Sale

Amazon Sale Offers: India is known for its weather conditions and as the winter is about to come, it is necessary to have a room heater. Get up to 50% off on room heaters during the Amazon Sale offers that are meant for spot heating. These room heaters are portable, and best for small to medium-sized rooms.





Select from the wide range of options and from top brands like Orpat, Orient, Usha, and more. Room Heater under 5000, Best Room Heater in India, Blower room heaters, and more to make this chilly winter more relaxing. Select the best one and enjoy shopping during the sale.





















This Orient room heater is meant for spot heating and it comes with a fully copper motor for more durability. The adjustable thermostat has two heating modes 1000W and 2000W depending upon the requirements.





Get 54% off on this room heater during the sale. Original Price: Rs 3,090 Deal Price: Rs 1,428.















Bajaj is one of the leading electronics brands, this Bajaj room heater comes with two heating 1000 W and 2000 W depending on the area and cold. It comes with automatic cut-off thermal safety.





It is available with a compact design for easy mobility. Original Price: Rs 2,799 Deal Price: Rs 1,940.















This Amazon room heater comes with a 2400 RPM copper winded motor for quick heating and it can be used vertically and horizontally. It is also built with overheating protection and has 2 heat settings.





This room heater is built with good quality plastic for a better and more durable life. Room Heater Price: Rs 1,299.















This Orpat room heater is meant for spot heating and it works with 2 heat settings. This room heater is made with good quality plastic with safety cut-off and overheats protection.





It has a wattage of 2000 W and it is suitable for small to medium-sized rooms. Orpat Room Heater Price: Rs 1,120.















Usha room heater is known for spot heating and it comes with 2000 W which is sufficient for small to medium-sized rooms. It is available with a powder-coated body to prevent corrosion and is specially designed for low power consumption.





It has a safety grill and is equipped with overheating protection. Grab 38% off on this room heater during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Usha Room Heater Price: Rs 1,049.







Explore more Room Heater during the Amazon Sale Offers.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.