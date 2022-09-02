Amazon Sale Offers: Get Up To 30% Off On Touchscreen Laptops From Asus, Lenovo, HP, etc

Amazon Sale Offers give you some exciting deals on touchscreen laptops. You do not require any keypad or a desk and can carry your work easily from anywhere. Just with a touch of a finger, it gives easy navigation. Drawing and painting become fun in these touchscreen laptops. You can carry them easily while traveling. It comes with great brightness and superior color quality.





Amazon Sale Offers On Touchscreen Laptops













This touchscreen laptop from HP comes with a thin and light design. The voice-enabled google assistant helps you to switch screens without moving your fingers. The Chrome OS with automatic software updates features the latest virus protection. HP Laptop Price: Rs 21,190.













The Lenovo IdeaPad laptop comes with the feature of anti-glare to protect your eyes from harmful lights. Now you can work for prolonged hours without damaging your eyes. The screen display size is 14 inches and the resolution is 1920 x 1080 Pixels. You can connect it with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and USB easily. Lenovo Laptop Price: Rs 82,500.













With Windows 10 operating system this Microsoft Laptop comes with 8GB RAM and a storage capacity of 128 GB SSD. The sleek and lightweight look makes it stylish. Due to its compact size, you can easily carry it in your meetings or even while attending classes. Microsoft Laptop Price: Rs 62,990.













This thin and light touchscreen laptop from Samsung is ideal for both business and personal use. There are many features like MS Office Home & Student 2021, Live Message, Live Wallpaper, Screen Recorder, Samsung Notes, Samsung Recovery, and lots more. You can use the pen for ease of navigation. Samsung Laptop Price: Rs 1,02,590.













Another great touchscreen laptop from HP Chromebook comes with a 14-inch display size for better clarity. It comes with 4 GB RAM and the latest virus protection. You can access all your favorite apps from Google Play like Google Drive, Gmail, YouTube, Evernote, Slack, Infinite Painter, Lightroom, Whatsapp, MS Office, and many more. HP Laptop Price: Rs 29600.













This touchscreen laptop from ASUS comes with a 3.5mm thin bezel. There is a full-size backlit, with 1.4mm key travel. The fingerprint reader helps in easy and smooth navigation. ASUS Laptop Price: Rs 86,990.







Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.