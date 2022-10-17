Amazon Sale Offers: Final Days To Save Up To 60% Off On Best Smart TVs Online

Amazon Sale Offers: Planning to shop for the best smart TV? Hurry as the final days of Amazon Great Indian Sale are running great offers that you should not miss out on. They are not only available at cheap prices but you can also avail of bank offers and cashback on your purchase. So do not waste your time and grab the Amazon offers soon.

By Sneha Singh
Mon, 17 Oct 2022 11:11 AM IST
Minute Read
Amazon Sale Offers: Final Days To Save Up To 60% Off On Best Smart TVs Online
Amazon Sale Offers

Amazon Sale Offers: Smart TV on mind but thinking about budget? No worries, as Amazon Sale 2022 is running its final days offer wherein you can not only get discounts on your purchase but can also get many bank offers and cashback. This Sale is applicable to top brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, VU, etc. 


Televisions are a great source of entertainment and you can get them at the best price during Amazon offers 2022. Today everyone prefers Smart TVs as they provide great connectivity and you can binge-watch Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime, and Hotstar. 

Read More:  Amazon Sale Today 2022 On Best Microwave Ovens


Amazon Deals Up To 50% Off On LED TVs 


Samsung 43 inches Smart LED TV

Redmi 50 inches Smart LED TV 

OnePlus 32 inches LED Smart Android TV


Amazon Sale Today Offers Up To 60% Off On QLED TV


TCL 50 inches

Samsung 55 inches

Vu 65 inches


Amazon 2022 Up To 40% Off OLED TV


Sony Bravia 139 cm 

Xiaomi 138.8 cm

LG 121 cm 



Amazon Sale Offers On Best Smart TVs


To help you in choosing the best Smart TV we have shortlisted some. You can check out and consider them before purchasing.


Samsung 108 cm (43 inches)


amazon sale

Buy Now

Purchase this stupendous Samsung Smart TV which comes with voice assistant features. Amazon Deals Today brings you huge discounts on your purchase. You can connect the 43-inch TV with 3 HDMI ports to connect a set-top box, Blu-ray speakers, or a gaming console and 1 USB port to connect hard drives or other USB devices. Samsung Smart TV Price: Rs 30,970.


Redmi 126 cm (50 inches) 

 

amazon sale

Buy Now

Redmi TV features a picture resolution of ‎3840 x 2160 pixels. The offered product gives a crystal clear picture quality. You can connect it easily with Wifi and  Bluetooth. Experience great sound quality with 30W powerful speakers. Redmi Smart TV Price: Rs 28,999.


OnePlus 80 cm (32 inches) 

 

amazon sale

Buy Now

The bezel-less design of the OnePlus Smart TV gives a stylish look to enhance your living area. You can use the feature of Google Assistant easily. Buy this at a discounted price during Amazon Great Indian Festival. OnePlus Smart TV Price: Rs 11,999.


Read More:  Amazon Sale 2022 Offers On Laptops


Mi 80 cm (32 inches) 

 

amazon sale

Buy Now

A well-known brand in the world of Smart TV, Mi features an HD display to give you fine and vivid picture quality. This TV supports all the smart features and apps like Netflix, YouTube, Hotstar, etc. The picture resolution is ‎1366 x 768 Pixels. Mi Smart TV Price: Rs 12,999.


Acer 139 cm (55 inches)

 

amazon sale

Buy Now

Acer Smart TV comes with a stylish frameless design for an immersive experience. The powerful Dolby audio enhances the sound quality while watching series or playing songs. Acer Smart TV Price: Rs 30,999.


Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale


Check out some more options on Smart TVs before purchasing


Redmi 80 cm (32 inches)

 

Buy Now

 

AmazonBasics 81 cm

 

amazon sale

Buy Now

 

Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.