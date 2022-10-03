Amazon Sale Offers Best Smart TV Under 40000 From Mi, Redmi, OnePlus, And Samsung TVs

Amazon Sale offers you huge discounts on a large number of products. This Great Indian festival sale 2022 you can avail upto 50% off on branded smart TVs, their features and discounts are going to stop your searches for the best smart TV for your smart home needs. Well, if you are having an SBI card then Amazon Deals Offers you an additional 10% off on these amazing TVs.





Furthermore, The biggest value of a Smart TV is to provide your favorite VOD services such as Netflix, Amazon, and YouTube plus music streaming services like Spotify, and even various games and sports content to enjoy as you request.





Great Indian Sale Offers: Big Budget Discounts

Here we have picked a few finest smart TV from brands like Redmi, Mi, OnePlus, and Samsung that are available for under 40000 only. Take a look!





Mi smart TV is built-in with Chromecast that effortlessly casts photos, videos, and music from your favorite device to the TV. This smart TV has a bezel-less full-screen experience with a premium aesthetic to elevate your home decor. Mi Smart TV Price: Rs 59,999. Deal Price: 39,999.







Samsung has powerful 4K upscaling that ensures you get up to 4K resolution for the content you love. This TV has one billion true colors technology that brings reality to your TV screen with colors represented in their actual state. Samsung Smart TV Price: 47,900. Deal Price: Rs 30,970.







Redmi TV has HLG that helps display high-quality visuals and an extended color gamut with HDR. This TV has a smart and new way for you to control and synchronize all your smart devices at home. Redmi Smart TV Price: Rs 54,999. Deal Price: Rs 38,999.







OnePlus smart TV has outstanding features like android TV 10, hands-free voice control, google assistant, OnePlus connect 2.0, OxygenPlay 2.0, data saver plus, kids mode, and game mode. This TV can easily connect to a set-top box, Blu-Ray players, and gaming console with 3 HDMI ports and hard drives & other USB devices can connect with 2 USB ports. OnePlus Smart TV Price: Rs 49,999. Deal Price: Rs 36,999.







Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.