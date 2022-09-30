Amazon Sale Offers Best Laptops From Dell, Lenovo, And HP For Up To 40% Off During The Great Indian Festival

It’s day 8 of the Amazon Great Indian Festival and if you still haven’t got hold of the best laptops available on some exciting deals, you’re missing out on something big. This is so because this Amazon Sale 2022 offers some appealing offers on popular laptops like HP 14, 15 & Pavilion, LG Gram Laptops, Dell Inspiron, XPS, Vostro, Lenovo Ideapad, Yoga, ThinkPad, Mi Notebook, Ultra, Pro & Horizon, Apple Macbook Air & ProApple Macbook Air, and many more.





This Great Indian Festival Sale also allows you to score the best i3 laptops, i5 laptops, i7 laptops, i9 laptops, AMD Ryzen 3 laptops, AMD Ryzen 5 laptops, AMD Ryzen 7 laptops, AMD Ryzen 9 laptops, and many other variants. So, let’s take a look at some of the finest purchase options available vis-a-vis laptops you can get during this Amazon Great Indian Sale:









Amazon Sale Offers Best Laptops - Superb Deals On Dell, Lenovo, and HP Laptops





Explore this Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Offers that come up with the best laptops you can get online. Check them out!













Purchase this awesome gaming laptop from Lenovo that comes with 8 GB RAM and 512 GB storage capacity. The offered Lenovo laptop is versed with an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11300H processor and has a display screen of 15.6-inch size. In addition to this, the offered Lenovo gaming laptop comes with an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR6 graphics card, making it an ideal choice for professional gamers. Lenovo gaming laptop price: Rs 49,990.













Explore this HP laptop that comes with dual speakers and has a RAM of 8 GB. Available with a screen size of 15.6 inches, this HP laptop comes with a preloaded Windows 11 Home. Along with this, the offered HP laptop is appreciated for its reliability and fast processing power. HP laptop price: Rs 59,625.













Dell, being a prominent brand, offers this impeccable gaming laptop that comes with 15-inch screen size and is available with a powerful 11th generation Intel core i5 11260H processor. The offered gaming laptop comes with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4G W) graphics card and is available with an anti-glare display. Dell laptop price: Rs 69,990.









Try this Lenovo IdeaPad D330 which is a specialized 2-in-1 laptop with a screen size of 10.1 inches. This Lenovo IdeaPad comes with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage space. Along with this, the offered Lenovo laptop is available with an Intel Celeron N4020 processor and is appreciated for its anti-glare display. Lenovo IdeaPad price: Rs 18,239.





Find more deals on the best laptops during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 here.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are updated with respect to Amazon.