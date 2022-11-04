Amazon Sale offers 2022 On Best IFB and Whirlpool Washing Machines: Get Early Deals For Your Home Now

Amazon Sale Offers: Washing Clothes is very time and energy is taken to process, thanks to modern washing machines that come with multiple features and offers the best quality that also reduces all of your laundry load. If you are planning to buy a washing machine then it is the right time to get huge discounts on IFB and Whirlpool washing machines during the Amazon sale offers in 2022.





Select the most popular washing machine from these two brands here that we have mentioned below. Also, check out the best IFB washing machines in India and Best Whirlpool washing machines along with the best washing machines in India.







Amazon Deals Today On Best IFB and Whirlpool Washing Machines

Get familiar with the top-notch IFB and Whirlpool washing machines during the Amazon Sale 2022. Select the top washing machine as per the family's needs and budget.















Buy Now

Get 16% off during the Amazon sale 2022 on this Whirlpool washing machine that comes with 12 wash programs and the 5-star rated machine offers efficient washing in less electricity consumption. The inbuilt heater removes the toughest stains in a single wash which makes it one of the best washing machines. You can choose an express wash that reduces the cycle time by 30-40% as compared to regular. Whirlpool Washing Machine Price: Rs 21,599.















Buy Now

Get 15% off this IFB washing machine during this Amazon sale today. It is known for quality washing and this 6kg washing machine is best for couples. It had 8 wash programs and its 800 RPM spin speed offered faster drying. The 3D wash soaks the clothes completely and helps to remove the toughest stains. IFB Washing Machine Price: Rs 22,990.















Buy Now

Grab 26% off the Whirlpool washing machine that removes 99% of germs and bacteria. It is a 9.5 kg washing machine that is suitable for large-sized families and has three hot water modes that help to remove the toughest stain which makes it one of the best Whirlpool washing machines in India. Whirlpool Washing Machine Price: Rs 28,880.

















Buy Now

Grab this amazing IFB washing machine during the Amazon sale 2022. It has 14 wash programs and 1400 RPM spin speed offers faster drying. It is suitable for small to medium-sized families and it has been built with an innovative stainless steel crescent moon drum which is designed for a gentle wash. Grab the top Amazon sale offers here. IFB Washing Machine Price: Rs 36,599.

















Buy Now

This Whirlpool washing machine comes with 5 wash programs and offers great wah quality even in hard water conditions. The 1400 RPM spin speed offers faster drying and has a 10-tough stain removal program that removes the toughest stains. Whirlpool Washing Machine Price: Rs 16,580.





Explore more IFB and Whirlpool Washing Machines during the sale on Amazon.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.