Amazon Sale Offers 2022: Get Up to 50% Off On Best Samsung TVs

Amazon Sale Offers 2022: TV is one of the must-have home appliances that offer full entertainment at home. Samsung is one of the leading electronics brands, and its TVs are available with better-built quality and upgrades features, and you can buy per the size that is suited for your room.





As the Amazon sale, 2022 is here, you have the chance to get up to 50% off on all-size TVs. These Samsung TVs are loaded with all the latest features and have excellent displays and sound quality. Select from the top-notch options that we have mentioned here and enjoy great Amazon deals on top Samsung TVs. also get familiar with the best TVs in India, Best Samsung TVs in India, and more.







Amazon Deals Today Offers on Best Samsung TVs

Samsung is one of the leading Television brands in India and has a wide range of sizes with multiple new-age features, grabbing the best Amazon deals during the sale.













Buy Now

Get 41% off during the Amazon sale 2022 on this Samsung smart TV that comes with an HD-ready display and has 2 HDMI and 1 USB port for better connectivity. The 20 Watts speakers bring out the best audio experience. It has smart TV features like screen share, and personal computer, and available in a stylish design which makes it one of the best TVs in India. Samsung LED TV Price: Rs 13,490.















Buy Now

Get 32% off on this 42 inch TV during the Amazon sale offers, it comes with a crystal 4K Ultra HD display with 50 hertz of refresh rate. It has 20 Watts powerful speakers with Dolby digital plus and is loaded with smart TV features like a universal guide, PC mode, web browsing, screen mirroring, and downloading OTT apps for unlimited entertainment at home. Samsung LED TV Price: Rs 30,990.















Buy Now

Get 32% off this 55 inch TV during the Amazon sale today it came with 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports to connect speakers, setup boxes, and more. This 55 inch TV is best suited for large rooms and gives you a theater-like experience at home. It is also loaded with smart TV features like voice assistant, web browser, PC mode, and screen mirroring. Watch all of your favorite series and movies via download OTT platforms for unlimited entertainment at home. Samsung LED TV Price: Rs 47,990.















Buy Now

Get 32% off on this 65 inch TV that comes with a crystal clear 4K UHD display with one Billion colors, Mega contrast, auto game mode, and more. The 20 Watts speakers with smart TV features make this Samsung TV one of the best smart TVs in India. Enjoy free live-streaming TV content with virtual channels and Samsung TV Plus. Samsung LED TV Price: Rs 79,990.















Buy Now

Grab 36% off on this Samsung TV during the Amazon deals today it has 3 HDMI and 1 USB port for better connectivity. This display comes with crystal 4K UHD with one billion colors and auto gaming mode, the 20 Watts speakers bring out the best TV experience at home and there is no need to pair additional speakers. Samsung TV Price: Rs 43,990.







Explore more Best Samsung TVs in India on Amazon during the sale in 2022.







Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.