Amazon Sale Offers 2022: Deals on Smart TVs and Other Appliances Like Washing Machines, Refrigerators, And More

Amazon Sale Offers 2022: As the Amazon sale is here, you have the chance to get huge discounts on Smart TVs and other appliances like dishwashers, refrigerators, and washing machines. It is necessary to buy smart TVs as they are loaded with multiple features, you can also grab washing machines, refrigerators, and dishwashers during sales with huge discounts.





Get familiar with the best washing machines in India, best refrigerators in India, and best smart TVs in India here which makes it easier for you to choose the best one among all.





Read More: Amazon Offers 2022 on LG, Samsung, and Whirlpool refrigerators.







Amazon Deal Offers on Smart TVs and Other Appliances

Check out the top deals during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 on smart TVs and other appliances here to save huge money.













Buy Now

Get 35% off on this Samsung TV that comes with a 4K ultra HD display for a better viewing experience. It has 3 HDMI and 1 USB port for better connectivity. It is loaded with smart features like screen mirroring, PC Mode, Universal Guide, and more. Grab the best Amazon Offers during the sale. Samsung LED TV Price: Rs 30,970.















Buy Now

Grab 40% off on this OnePlus TV that comes with 2 HDMI and 2 USB ports and the 20 Watts speaker with Dolby Audio makes the sound better. It is loaded with smart TV features like Google Assistant, and Android TV 9.0, with noise reduction, and also supports OTT apps via Google Play Store. Grab the best Amazon Sale today on smart TVs. OnePlus LED TV Price: Rs 11,999.















Buy Now

Get 56% off on this 32 inch smart TV from Redmi during the Amazon 2022 sale. It is loaded with 20 Watts speakers that bring out the best audio experience and the display comes with A+ Grade LED Panel with a Vivid Picture engine for a better viewing experience. Redmi LED TV Price: 10,999.















Buy Now

Get 10% off on this Bosch dishwasher that comes with 13 place settings and it is specially designed for Indian kitchens. It is one of the best dishwashers in India for only greasy utensils which also works with half load which is rear. Bosch Dishwasher Price: Rs 46,990.















Buy Now

Get 26% off on this fully automatic washing machine during the Amazon sale 2022. It is quite suitable for couples and small families. Its digital inverter compressor makes it more durable, with less noise. It is one of the best washing machines in India under this price range. Samsung Washing Machine Price: Rs 15,990.















Buy Now

Grab 33% off on this LG refrigerator that comes with unmatched performance with super silent operation. This fridge is known for making the ice in just 108 minutes and it has extra space to keep the onion and potatoes. LG Refrigerator Price: Rs 15,990.







Explore more Amazon deals on Smart TVs and other appliances here.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.