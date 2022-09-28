Amazon Sale Offers 2022: Deals on Best Smart TVs and Android TVs From Redmi, OnePlus, Mi, Acer, And More

Amazon Sale Offers: Smart TVs and Android TVs are one of the best TVs that you can buy in 2022. They are loaded with multiple features: 4K ultra HD display, Kids mode, game mode, kids, lock and watch all your favorite movies and series from OTT platforms. As the Amazon sale is here, get up to 60% off on these TVs here.





Get familiar with the best TV in India and the best smart TV in India here, which helps you choose the best one according to your need and budget. Grab the best smart Android TV during this sale.





Amazon Great Indian Sale Offers on Smart TVs and Android TVs

Check out the best-LED TVs that come with intelligent Android features here. Grab the best Amazon Deal during this sale.













Grab 56% off on this Redmi smart TV which is loaded with Android TV 11, kids mode with parental lock, inbuilt Chromecast and supports all leading OTT platforms. The 20 Watts speaker with Dolby Audio brings out the best audio.





Experience incredible clarity and sharpening imaging with HD Ready display. Redmi Smart TV Price: Rs 10,999.





Save 33% on this best smart TV that comes with a 43 inch size and 4K display for an extraordinary and ultra-realistic viewing experience. It has an inbuilt Chromecast, and Google Assistant, to control everything via voice. Download Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, and other OTT platforms for complete entertainment. OnePlus Smart TV Price: Rs 26,999.





Get the theater-like experience with this 55 inch Android TV and get 36% off on it during Amazon Great Indian sale offers. It comes with 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports with dual wifi for better connectivity options.





Get improved colors, contrast, and saturation with Vivid picture Engine 2 which makes it one of the best TVs in India. Mi LED TV Price: Rs 44,490.





Save 34% on this 50 inch Acer smart TV which is loaded with a 4K ultra HD display for a realistic viewing experience and 30 Watts high fidelity speakers with Dolby Audio bring out the best audio. It has more than1.07 a billion colors with a blue light reduction to lower the stress level to your eyes. The 64-bit Quad Core Processor makes it faster. Acer Android TV Price: Rs 26,999.





Get 14% off on this OnePlus 4K TV that comes with 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports for better connectivity. It is loaded with Google Assistant, kids, mode, and gaming modes, with 30 Watts powerful speakers for better audio quality.





It is available in a sleek and stylish design with screen to body ratio of up to 95.7%. Get all things at one place with One Plus connect 2.0 app. OnePlus LED TV Price: Rs 59,999.





Amazon Deals on OLED TVs











Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.