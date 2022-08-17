Amazon Sale: Fashionable Women Footwear Starting At Rs 149

Amazon Sale: A perfect pair of shoes can add elegance to your entire look. You can't afford to miss this excellent opportunity to shop for women's footwear and add new collections at the best price. Hurry and start shopping before the sale ends. All the top brands of women shoes are listed under this Amazon offer.





Amazon Sale on women footwear





BATA Carlene Fashion Slippers





For a comfortable and slip-on closure style, these slippers from Bata are designed for both comfort and style. The outer material is crafted with synthetic to make it durable and water resistant. The soft texture and lightweight make these slippers the best to wear in rainy weather as it is less slippery. Bata Women Footwear Price: Rs 1274.





Paragon Women's Fashion Sandals





These flip-flops from Paragon come with an Ethylene Vinyl Acetate sole to strengthen the shoes resilience to breaking and hardening. The stylish pink color sandals have a pull-on closure. You can clean this simply with a damp cloth. Paragon Women Footwear Price: Rs 203.





STAR Heel casual heel sandals





These stylish heels sandals from Start heels are perfect for an evening party. Crafted of premium quality they are designed to give durability and comfort. You can choose from two color options- Pink and White. The lightweight heels come with a Resin sole. Women Footwear Price: Rs 329.





Alley Walk Women's Ballet Flat





If you are looking for everyday wear footwear then this ballet from Alley Walk can be the right pick. With platform heels, you can easily walk without any discomfort. The material is Faux Suede and sole of Suede. You can choose from the various color options. Women Footwear Price: Rs 349.





Sparx Women's Sneakers









Sparx Women Sneakers are made of high quality to give you the best comfort. These sneakers are perfect for casual wear and come in many color options. The sole is crafted of Polyvinyl Chloride. Women Footwear Price: Rs 499.





Check out some best deals on home slippers, fashion slippers, heels, ballets, casual shoes, and sports shoes.





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.