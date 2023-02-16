Amazon Sale Ethnic Week 2023: Get Up To 50% Off On W Kurtas, Salwar Suit, And Lehenga Choli

Amazon Sale Ethnic Week 2023: If you have a refined taste in traditional attire then the Amazon Sale today has many things to offer. As the wedding season is here the Amazon Sale Ethnic Week 2023 brings stylish kurtas, suits, etc from W at up to 50% off. These traditional attires will add more grace to your fashion sense.





In the ethnic week sale, you can get W kurtas for all occasions be it for parties, weddings, and casual wear. These Amazon deals are here to offer you these attires at a pocket-friendly price. Make the most of the Amazon Sale offer and make people turn head over heels for your Indian look.





Amazon Sale Ethnic Week 2023





In case you are in a hurry to get the best W kurtas, suits, and lehenga at a slashed price during the Amazon Sale today we are here to help you out. Check out.













W Cotton Straight Kurta





Purchase this straight-fit kurta during the Amazon ethnic week. Crafted of cotton fabric it is highly comfortable and we bet you will look glamorous and charming. There are two colors available in this





kurta. This W kurta is perfect for casual and office wear. Pair it with black leggings. W Kurta Price: Rs 509.





W Lehenga Choli





The wedding season is here and every woman loves wearing Lehenga Choli. During the Amazon Sale Today you can get a hefty discount on this lehenga. The beautiful and unique color combination will

make you stand out. Accessorize this with silver jewelry. W Lehenga Choli Price: Rs 3,412.





W Salwar Suit Set





Check out the Amazon offer on this bright and beautiful suit set. There are three colors available

that you can choose from. If you are wondering what footwear will match, then we suggest golden heels that will go jaw-dropping with this suit set. W Salwar Suit Price: Rs 2,439.





W Kurta, Slim Pant & Dupatta





If you are looking for a sophisticated kurta set with a dupatta to were in the office or for any casual





were then this one is for you. The slim-fit kurta and pants can be paired with black heels. Do not miss the Amazon deals on this kurta set. W Kurta Set Price: Rs 2,499.





W Long Dress





Not only kurta but you can also shop for dresses during the Amazon Sale Ethnic Week 2023. The light yellow color loose-fit dress from W is super comfy and you can pair this with sneakers and flats





too. If you want to give an Indian touch then you can opt for leggings and a contrast dupatta. W Dress Price: Rs 1,427

Explore more options on W kurtas





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.