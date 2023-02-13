Amazon Sale 2023 on Xiaomi Mobiles: Up To 30% Off On Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 11 Lite, And More

Amazon Sale 2023: The new-age smartphone is loaded with a wide range of features along with great cameras and better battery life. Xiaomi is one of the leading mobile phone brands in India that has a wide range of flagship phones. It is a privately owned company that designs and develops Android-based mobile phones and the company largely sells its mobile during the sale time. The Xiaomi 13 Pro is an all-new mobile phone that is going to launch on 26th February 2023 and is also one of the most awaited smartphones of the Xiaomi brand.





Amazon Sale 2023 is here and you have the chance to get up to 30% off on Xiaomi Mobiles. Get amazing offers on Xiaomi 11 Lite, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Prime, and more during this sale. It's time to grab the best deal on a top leading smartphone brand that is known for its flagship devices and also check out the best Phone under 30000.





Amazon Sale Today Offers in Xiaomi Mobiles

Check out the best Amazon deals on the latest Xiaomi mobile phone that are top-notch with their amazing features and budgeted prices.





Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G ( 8GB RAM 128 GB)- 24% Off





Get 24% Off on this top-selling mobile phone that comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage space.

Check Here

It is one of the best 5 G smartphones that comes with an elegant design of the device making it comfortable to hold and use, with a thickness of just 6.81mm and a weight of 159gm. Grab the best Amazon deal during this sale. Xiaomi 11 Lite Mobile Price: Rs. 25,999.







Xiaomi 12 Pro | 5G (8GB RAM, 256GB)- 30% Off





Grab up to 30% off on this Xiaomi 12 Pro during the Amazon sale. It has been equipped with a Pro-grade triple 50MP camera array that unleashes the true power of a triple-camera setup.

Check Here

It has a 50 MP main camera for clicking amazing photos and selfies. It is one of the best Android phones in 2023 that you can buy during the Amazon sale today. Xiaomi 12 Pro Mobile Price: Rs. 55,999.







Redmi 10 Prime (4GB RAM 64GB)- 13% Off





Get 13% Off on this Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prine during the Amazon sale 2023. It comes with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage space and the 6000 mAh battery allows you to play and binge-watch more.

Check Here

The 6.5-inch HD display with a 90 Hz refresh rate makes it one of the best smartphones to buy in 2023. Redmi 10 Prime Mobile Price: Rs. 12,999.







MI 11X Pro 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB)- 23% Off





Get 23% Off on this Mi 11X Pro 5G during this Amazon sale today. It is loaded with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage space.

Check Here

Get ultrafast speed with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G 680 Octa-core processor. It comes with a 108 MP Triple rear camera with a 20 MP front camera for taking amazing selfies and photos. MI 11X Pro Mobile Price: Rs. 36,999.





Explore Amazon sale offers on Xiaomi Mobiles.





FAQs: Amazon Sale on Xiaomi Mobile





1. Which is the biggest Amazon sale?

Amazon is known for its all-day sale event and one of the biggest sales is Amazon Great Indian Sale that comes every year.





2. When does the Amazon sale start in 2023?

Amazon sales already started from January 2023 with the Great Republic Day sale 2023.





3. What is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is Amazon's annual sale across its entire site that rewards shoppers, especially Prime members, with exclusive savings.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.