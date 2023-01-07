Amazon Sale 2023 On Samsung and OnePlus Smartphones Up to 40% Off

Amazon Sale: Smartphones are one of the must-have gadgets for everyone that is available with a wide range of features. Samsung and OnePlus are the leading brands that are known for a wide range of options that are loaded with all the latest features like good quality cameras, displays, battery life, and more.





The Amazon sale 2023 is here and you have the option to get up to 40% off on these both brands that already cemented their legacy in the mobile phone world. It is the right time to upgrade your smartphone with these options that are available during the sale. Also, check out the best smartphone under 20000 for checking more options online.







Amazon Sale Today Offers on Best Smartphones

Here are the best Amazon deals that you can grab during the sale of smartphones. Select from top brands like Samsung and OnePlus.





Grab this OnePlus Nord CE 2 during the Amazon sale 2023 that comes with 6GB RAM and 128 GB of storage along with a 64 MP main and 16 MP front camera for taking extraordinary clicks and selfies.

Check Here

It is also loaded with multiple camera features to enhance the quality of clicked photos, it comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 for a faster and smoother gaming experience which makes it one of the best smartphones in India. The 5000 mAh battery allows you to play more games and binge-watch for long hours. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Mobile Price: Rs 18,999.







It is one of the top-selling OnePlus mobile phones in India that you can grab during the Amazon sale 2023 at a discounted price. It is loaded with a 50 MP main and 32 MP front camera for taking good quality selfies and photos.

Check Here

Its 4500 Battery with 80W super VOOC makes it better for binge-watching for hours and playing gaming. It is also loaded with ambient display and AI color enhancement along with the dark mode. OnePlus Nord 2T Mobile Price: Rs 28,999.









Explore more Best OnePlus Phones during the Amazon sale.





Get 29% off on this Samsung M33 during the Amazon sale today offered in 2023. It comes with Exynos 1280 Octa Core 2.4Ghz processor for a faster and smoother working experience.

Check Here

It is loaded with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage along with a 6000 mAh strong battery that makes it one of the best smartphones under 20000. Grab the best Amazon deals during the sale. Samsung M33 Mobile Price: Rs 18,499.







Get 39% off on this Samsung S20 During the Amazon deals today. It comes with a triple rear dual camera of 12 MP and a 32 MP front camera for taking amazing selfies and photos.

Check Here

Get the best display experience with 6.5-inch infinity -OR super AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate along with 1080x2400 FHD resolution. It is one of the best Samsung mobile phones during the sale to grab.





Explore more Samsung Phone During the Amazon sale 2023.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.