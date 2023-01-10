Amazon Sale 2023 On OnePlus Smartphone: Grab Up To 40% Off On OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus 10R, Etc

Amazon Sale 2023: Many buyers look for an affordable mobile phone with the best camera quality and features. OnePlus smartphone is a great combination of both looks and features at an affordable price. The Amazon Sale today offers great deals on OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus 10R, and many models. This is the chance where you can save up to 40% off along with bank offers during the Amazon Deals.



If you are planning to get the best smartphone under 40000 during the Amazon Sale offers then OnePlus is a great choice. These mobile phones are wrapped with great picture quality and impeccable battery life. Appreciated for multitasking and amazing camera quality do not miss out on the Amazon Deals on this phone.







Read More: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023





Amazon Sale 2023





Check out the great deals on the OnePlus smartphone and save high on your purchase. Relish the Amazon Deals Today!!





Explore the Amazon Sale offers on OnePlus Nord 2T. Available with a storage capacity of both 8GB and 12 GB RAM you can save many pictures and videos easily. You can choose from two stylish





colors. The display screen size is 6.43 Inches and the picture resolution is 2400 X 1080 pixels. OnePlus Nord 2T Price: Rs 28,999.









Check out this OnePlus 10R smartphone designed with a slim and sleek design. During the Amon deals you can exchange and bank offers too. Versed with a 2MP macro camera, dual LED flash, and

portrait mode you can click clear pictures and selfies with this phone. The operating system is Oxygen based on Android 12. OnePlus 10R Price: Rs 34,999.









Amazon offers this OnePlus phone at a slashed price along with no-cost EMI options. Make a smart

purchase by getting this at the best price. Cellular technology is 5G, 4G LTE, and offers great speed. The display size is 6.59 Inches and the refresh rate is 120 Hz. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Price: Rs 18,999.





Read More: 10 Best Samsung Mobile Phones In India









Get this OnePlus Nord phone at the lowest price during the Amazon Sale offers. The AMOLED Display with Corning Gorilla Glass protects the screen display from any damage. You can capture slow-





motion, selfies with superb picture quality. This is one of the best smartphone with a stylish design. OnePlus Nord 2T Price: Rs 33,999.









The Amazon Sale today offers this OnePlus smartphone at a bargain price. The fingerprint sensor helps you to unlock the screen without a passcode. The widescreen size of 6.7 Inches helps you to

read messages clearly. There are two great features in this phone- Night Mode and Eye comfort mode. OnePlus 10R Price: Rs 34,999.





Explore more options on the OnePlus smartphone





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.