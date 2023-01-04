Amazon Sale 2023 On Mobile Phones: Up To 60% Off On OnePlus, Samsung, Vivo Etc

Amazon Sale 2023: Want to start the new year by purchasing a brand new mobile phone? Amazon Sale today gives you a chance to get them at a discounted price. There are also bank offers and cashback offers that you can avail of on your purchase. These mobile phones are designed with mind-boggling picture quality and great battery life.





Get your preferred mobile phone at the cheapest price during the Amazon Sale offers. The Sale brings you more reasons to start this year on a cheerful note. During the Amazon Deals, all high-end mobile phones from brands like OnePuls, Samsung, Vivo, etc are on sale. So, do not miss this exciting offer.













Amazon Sale 2023





Check out some of the great Amazon Deals on the best mobile phones with great features and designs.









Check out the Amazon Sale offers on OnePlus Nord mobile phones. This phone has the best camera quality and is a great pick for affordable buyers. Versed with a wide screen size of 6.59 inches you





120 Hz refresh rate this phone comes in a stylish design and look. Some other features include Dual-View Video, HDR, Night Portrait, etc. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Mobile Phone Price: Rs 18,999.









One of the most renowned brands Samsung features an AMOLED Infinity U-cut display, to give users the best experience while viewing videos. With a monster battery, you can play, watch and listen to

music for hours. The offers mobile phone is versed with an 8 MP ultra-wide camera. Samsung Galaxy Mobile Phone Price: Rs 12,999.









Along with Amazon Sale offers this Vivo mobile phone is also available at no cost EMI and exchange offers. Available in two stylish colors this phone will give a modern look. For all those who wish to

keep dual sim this one is a great pick. With high quality and great battery life, this phone comes with a storage capacity of 8GB RAM. Vivo Mobile Phone Price: Rs 19,999.







Redmi easily comes in the list of best mobile phones that you can purchase during the Amazon Sale offers. This has gained popularity in India because of its amazing camera quality and affordable

price. The offered mobile phone is versed with an AMOLED display and 5000 mAh battery. Talk, text, play music, and browse through social media sites as it comes with pro fast charging. Redmi Note 11 Mobile Phone Price: Rs 14,499.





OPPO offers this stupendous OPPO A74 that comes with 67 GB RAM. Available in two stylish colors purple and black you can get this at the best price during Amazon Deals. Available with a display





screen size of 6.49 inches this mobile phone has a 5000 mAh battery. OPPO Mobile Phone Price: Rs 15,490.





