      Amazon Sale 2023 gives you a chance to grab amazing deals and discounts on branded washing machines at up to 40% off. You can take this advantage on LG, IFB, Bosch, Samsung, and Whirlpool washing machines with exciting Amazon Offers.

      By Srishty Kumari
      Updated: Thu, 09 Feb 2023 08:00 AM (IST)
      Amazon Sale 2023 Offers Up To 40% Off On LG, Samsung, And Whirlpool Washing Machines

      Amazon Sale 2023 On Best Washing Machines: To all washing machine seekers we have interesting news for you. Amazon offers you a bumper chance to save money on the best washing machines. These washing machines have 30% less water and electricity consumption features with more advanced mechanical design and customizable laundry settings. So, without delaying a moment run to grab up to 40% off on LG washing machines, Samsung washing machines, IFB washing machines, and other. 


      Amazon Sale Today also offers you the chance to pick from front-load washing machines, top-load washing machines, fully automatic washing machines, and semi-automatic machines with exclusive Amazon Deals.

       

      Amazon Sale 2023 On Best Washing Machines


      		 Price In India
       Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine  Rs 17,740
       Samsung 7 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine  Rs 17,990
       LG 6 Kg 5 Star Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine  Rs 26,990
       Bosch 7 kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine  Rs 32,790
       IFB 7 Kg 5 Star Front Load Washing Machine  Rs 36,550


      Explore here top deals on the best washing machine brands at blockbuster discounts and Amazon Offers. 

       

      Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

      Amazon Sale Today Offers you 13% off on a Whirlpool washing machine. 

      Original Price: Rs 20,300

      Deal Price: Rs 17,740


      Whirlpool washing machines have an easy-to-use 3-button control panel to take care of your washing needs and the aqua store feature allows for storing water in the tub for the next wash when there is the uncertainty of tap water.


      Samsung 7 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

      During Amazon Deals, you can get this Samsung washing machine at 20% off.

      Original Price: Rs 22,500

      Deal Price: Rs 17,990


      Samsung washing machine has gentle fabric care that protects your clothes from being damaged. The diamond drum’s unique soft curl design washes clothes very effectively while treating them with care.


      LG 6 Kg 5 Star Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine

      Amazon Offers you an LG washing machine at 29% off. 


      Original Price: Rs 37,990

      Deal Price: Rs 26,990


      LG washing machines are fully-automatic front load washing machines with the best wash quality, energy, and water efficiency. 



      Bosch 7 kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine

      Amazon Sale 2023 offers you a Bosch washing machine at 33% off. 


      Original Price: Rs 48,590

      Deal Price: Rs 32,790


      Bosch washing machine has VarioInverter Drive which is quiet, powerful, and durable that ensuring low power consumption and high cleaning efficiency. 



      IFB 7 Kg 5 Star Front Load Washing Machine

      Amazon Sale Today offers you an IFB washing machine at 11% off. 


      Original Price: Rs 40,990

      Deal Price: Rs 36,550


      IFB washing machines are built with an innovative stainless steel crescent moon drum design that creates a gentle water cushion, preventing damage to fabrics & optimally placed holes provide the mechanical action required to get the desired wash results. 



      Explore more branded washing machines here:



       

      Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.

