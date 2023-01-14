Amazon Sale 2023: Great Republic Day Deals On Best Headphones From Sony, Bose, Sennheiser, Marshall, And More

Amazon Sale 2023: The Great Republic Day Sale has begun early for prime members while for the rest the sale is commencing on January 15, 2023. Grab the early deals of this Amazon Great Republic Day Sale on the best headphones from Bose, Sony, Marshall, and more.

By Shashvat Vats
Sat, 14 Jan 2023 03:17 PM IST
Minute Read
Amazon Sale 2023: Great Republic Day Deals On Best Headphones From Sony, Bose, Sennheiser, Marshall, And More
Amazon Sale 2023 Great Republic Day Deals

Amazon Sale 2023: The wait is over. eCommerce giant Amazon has made its Great Republic Day Sale live for prime members a day earlier. The main sale on Amazon is going live on 15th January 2023 for everyone and will conclude on January 20, 2023. During this Amazon sale, you can explore top deals on the best headphones from reputed brands like Sony, Sennheiser, Bose, Marshall, and many more. 


Apart from this, you can also avail of additional discounts using SBI credit cards and also take available EMI options during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. Moreover, you can access these discounted headphones on Amazon based on price range, specifications, and many other variants. Let’s take a look at these Amazon deals:


Amazon Sale 2023: Early Deals On Sony Headphones

If you love the audio experience of Sony headphones and are seeking to an awesome one with trimmed prices, take a quick look at some of the finest ones available in India:

 

Best Sony Headphones Discounted Price on Amazon Sale 2023
Sony Wh-Ch510 Bluetooth Wireless On Ear Headphones - 54% Off Rs 2,299
Sony WF-C500 Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds - 44% Off Rs 4,990
Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones - 23% Off Rs 26,990
Sony WH-XB910N Extra BASS Noise Cancellation Headphones Rs 14,990
Sony WH-1000XM4 Bluetooth Headphone - 33% Off Rs 19,990
Sony WF-1000XM4 - 32% Off Rs 16,990
Sony WH-CH710N Wireless Headphones - 57% Off Rs 6,490
Sony WH-XB910N Extra BASS Noise Cancellation Headphone - 45% Off Rs 10,990

 

If these aren't enough, take a look at some more deals on Sony headphones during this Amazon Great Republic Day Sale here.


Amazon Sale 2023: Early Deals On Bose Headphones

 

Bose headphones are known for their unmatched bass, extremely effective noise cancelling feature, and superb audio experience. Take a look at some of the best ones available on discount during this Great Republic Day Sale on Amazon:

 

Best Bose Headphones Discounted Price
Bose Quietcomfort Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds - 22% Off Rs 20,998
Bose Sport Earbuds - Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds - 16% Off Rs 15,098
Bose Sport Earbuds - 20% Off Rs 15,098
Bose Noise Cancelling 700 Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones - 10% Off Rs 30,998
Bose Soundsport Sweatproof Bluetooth Wireless In Ear Earphones - 25% Off Rs 9,999

 

For more deals on Bose headphones during the Great Republic Day Sale on Amazon, click here.


Amazon Sale 2023: Early Deals On Noise Headphones


Take a look at some of the best Noise earbuds, headphones, and earphones on discounts during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023:


Best Noise Headphones Discounted Price
Noise Buds VS104 Pro Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds - 68% Off Rs 1,598
Noise Newly Launched Buds VS204 - 65% Off Rs 1,398
Noise Buds VS201 V2 in-Ear Truly Wireless Earbuds - 70% Off Rs 898
Noise Buds VS402 - 63% Off Rs 1,499
Noise Buds VS103 - 67% Off Rs 999


Amazon Sale 2023: Early Deals On JBL Headphones

 

Find the best JBL headphones on Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale that are available at discounts:

 

Best JBL Headphones Discounted Prices During Amazon Sale 2023
JBL T460BT by Harman, Wireless On Ear Headphones Rs 2,499
JBL Tune 710BT by Harman Rs 4,799
JBL Tune 760NC, Wireless Over Ear Active Noise Cancellation Headphones Rs 5,390
JBL Free WFH Wireless, Over Ear Headset Rs 8,499
JBL Tour One, True Adaptive Noise Cancellation Headphones Rs 21,999
JBL C115 True Wireless in Ear Earbuds Rs 2,999
JBL Tune 230NC TWS, Active Noise Cancellation Earbuds Rs 5,190

 

 

Explore more on JBL headphones here.

 

 

Amazon Sale 2023: Early Deals On Sennheiser Headphones

 

Find the best Sennheiser headphones available during the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2023 here.

 

Best Sennheiser Headphones Discounted Price
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 Earbuds - 28% Off Rs 17,989
Sennheiser CX True Wireless Earbuds - 55% Off Rs 4,989
Sennheiser New ANC CX Plus True Wireless Special Edition - 53% Off Rs 6,989
Sennheiser CX Plus True Wireless Earbuds - 15% Off Rs 12,784
Sennheiser Sport True Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth in-Ear with mic - 31% Off Rs 8,989
Sennheiser HD 450BT Wireless Bluetooth Over The Ear Headphone - 20% Off Rs 11,989
Sennheiser HD 350BT Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones - 7% Off Rs 6,989

 

Access more Amazon deals on Sennheiser headphones here.


FAQs: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023


1. What is the date of Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023?


The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is about to begin on January 15, 2023 and will conclude on January 20, 2023. 


2. Which categories are covered during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023?


You can access deals on a wide array of categories and products during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 like fashion, electronics, home appliances, household items, mobile phones, fitness products, beauty items, and many more.


3. When will Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 end?


The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is going to conclude on January 20, 2023.


4. Is Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 the first of this year?


Yes, the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 is the first shopping event of this year. 

 

Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to change.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.