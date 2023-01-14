Amazon Sale 2023: Great Republic Day Deals On Best Headphones From Sony, Bose, Sennheiser, Marshall, And More

Sat, 14 Jan 2023 03:17 PM IST
Amazon Sale 2023: The wait is over. eCommerce giant Amazon has made its Great Republic Day Sale live for prime members a day earlier. The main sale on Amazon is going live on 15th January 2023 for everyone and will conclude on January 20, 2023. During this Amazon sale, you can explore top deals on the best headphones from reputed brands like Sony, Sennheiser, Bose, Marshall, and many more.
Apart from this, you can also avail of additional discounts using SBI credit cards and also take available EMI options during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. Moreover, you can access these discounted headphones on Amazon based on price range, specifications, and many other variants. Let’s take a look at these Amazon deals:
Amazon Sale 2023: Early Deals On Sony Headphones
If you love the audio experience of Sony headphones and are seeking to an awesome one with trimmed prices, take a quick look at some of the finest ones available in India:
|Best Sony Headphones
|Discounted Price on Amazon Sale 2023
|Sony Wh-Ch510 Bluetooth Wireless On Ear Headphones - 54% Off
|Rs 2,299
|Sony WF-C500 Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds - 44% Off
|Rs 4,990
|Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones - 23% Off
|Rs 26,990
|Sony WH-XB910N Extra BASS Noise Cancellation Headphones
|Rs 14,990
|Sony WH-1000XM4 Bluetooth Headphone - 33% Off
|Rs 19,990
|Sony WF-1000XM4 - 32% Off
|Rs 16,990
|Sony WH-CH710N Wireless Headphones - 57% Off
|Rs 6,490
|Sony WH-XB910N Extra BASS Noise Cancellation Headphone - 45% Off
|Rs 10,990
If these aren't enough, take a look at some more deals on Sony headphones during this Amazon Great Republic Day Sale here.
Amazon Sale 2023: Early Deals On Bose Headphones
Bose headphones are known for their unmatched bass, extremely effective noise cancelling feature, and superb audio experience. Take a look at some of the best ones available on discount during this Great Republic Day Sale on Amazon:
|Best Bose Headphones
|Discounted Price
|Bose Quietcomfort Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds - 22% Off
|Rs 20,998
|Bose Sport Earbuds - Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds - 16% Off
|Rs 15,098
|Bose Sport Earbuds - 20% Off
|Rs 15,098
|Bose Noise Cancelling 700 Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones - 10% Off
|Rs 30,998
|Bose Soundsport Sweatproof Bluetooth Wireless In Ear Earphones - 25% Off
|Rs 9,999
For more deals on Bose headphones during the Great Republic Day Sale on Amazon, click here.
Amazon Sale 2023: Early Deals On Noise Headphones
Take a look at some of the best Noise earbuds, headphones, and earphones on discounts during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023:
|Best Noise Headphones
|Discounted Price
|Noise Buds VS104 Pro Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds - 68% Off
|Rs 1,598
|Noise Newly Launched Buds VS204 - 65% Off
|Rs 1,398
|Noise Buds VS201 V2 in-Ear Truly Wireless Earbuds - 70% Off
|Rs 898
|Noise Buds VS402 - 63% Off
|Rs 1,499
|Noise Buds VS103 - 67% Off
|Rs 999
Amazon Sale 2023: Early Deals On JBL Headphones
Find the best JBL headphones on Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale that are available at discounts:
|Best JBL Headphones
|Discounted Prices During Amazon Sale 2023
|JBL T460BT by Harman, Wireless On Ear Headphones
|Rs 2,499
|JBL Tune 710BT by Harman
|Rs 4,799
|JBL Tune 760NC, Wireless Over Ear Active Noise Cancellation Headphones
|Rs 5,390
|JBL Free WFH Wireless, Over Ear Headset
|Rs 8,499
|JBL Tour One, True Adaptive Noise Cancellation Headphones
|Rs 21,999
|JBL C115 True Wireless in Ear Earbuds
|Rs 2,999
|JBL Tune 230NC TWS, Active Noise Cancellation Earbuds
|Rs 5,190
Explore more on JBL headphones here.
Amazon Sale 2023: Early Deals On Sennheiser Headphones
Find the best Sennheiser headphones available during the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2023 here.
|Best Sennheiser Headphones
|Discounted Price
|Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 Earbuds - 28% Off
|Rs 17,989
|Sennheiser CX True Wireless Earbuds - 55% Off
|Rs 4,989
|Sennheiser New ANC CX Plus True Wireless Special Edition - 53% Off
|Rs 6,989
|Sennheiser CX Plus True Wireless Earbuds - 15% Off
|Rs 12,784
|Sennheiser Sport True Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth in-Ear with mic - 31% Off
|Rs 8,989
|Sennheiser HD 450BT Wireless Bluetooth Over The Ear Headphone - 20% Off
|Rs 11,989
|Sennheiser HD 350BT Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones - 7% Off
|Rs 6,989
Access more Amazon deals on Sennheiser headphones here.
FAQs: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023
1. What is the date of Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023?
The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is about to begin on January 15, 2023 and will conclude on January 20, 2023.
2. Which categories are covered during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023?
You can access deals on a wide array of categories and products during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 like fashion, electronics, home appliances, household items, mobile phones, fitness products, beauty items, and many more.
3. When will Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 end?
The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is going to conclude on January 20, 2023.
4. Is Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 the first of this year?
Yes, the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 is the first shopping event of this year.
