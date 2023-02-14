Amazon Sale 2023: Grab OnePlus Nord CE, OnePlus 10T At Massive Discounts

Amazon Sale 2023: After the launch of OnePlus 11 the price of the OnePlus Nord CE, OnePlus 10T and more has decreased. To make your purchase the best one Amazon offers some great deals that you should not miss. During the Amazon Sale you can save up to 20% off on these OnePlus mobile phones.

These mobile phones are appreciated for their battery life and stupendous camera quality and the Amazon Sale gives you all the reason to get one. By packing as many high-end features as it can into its phones while keeping prices lower you can get all the specifications on OnePlus mobile phones. Without wasting time grab the Amazon deals soon.





Amazon Sale 2023

Which OnePlus mobile phone should you get? We know with so many options and models this might be a confusing one. So we have shortlisted a few of them available at Amazon Sale offers. Do check it out!!













OnePlus Nord 2T 5G





Explore the Amazon deals on this OnePlus Nord 2T 5G. For mid budget buyers this is a great choice as you can get all the powerful





Check Here

features and amazing camera quality in this price range. The picture resolution is 2400 X 1080 pixels and the display size is 6.43 Inches. It also has a peak refresh rate of 90Hz. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Price: Rs 28,999.





OnePlus Nord CE 2





Purchase this best OnePlus mobile phone the Nord CE 2 at a discounted price during the Amazon Sale offers. It is appreciated





Check Here

for its strong build quality and a stupendous display. The processor featured here is the snapdragon 695 5G. There is the feature of dual view video to film simultaneously from both front and rear cameras. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Price: Rs 18,999.





OnePlus 10T 5G





You can get the best Amazon deals like exchange, bank offers and 0 cost EMI options on this OnePlus 10T 5G. A high-range smartphone that offers a large storage capacity of 16 GB RAM. With a screen size of 6.7 inches and a 2412 X 1080 pixels





Check Here

resolution, this OnePlus mobile offers impressive display quality. OnePlus 10T 5G Price: Rs 55,999.





OnePlus 10T 5G (8GB RAM)





Check out the Amazon Sale 2023 on this OnePlus mobile with an amazing design. The excellent speakers help you to listen to





Check Here

songs with great clarity. The Snapdragon 8 processor offers great speed while opening apps or browsing anything. It comes with a strong battery of 4800 mAh. OnePlus 10T Price: Rs 49,999.





Explore more options on OnePlus phones





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.