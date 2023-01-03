Amazon Sale 2023: Buy Best Headphones Under 5000 From Brand boAt, JBL, And Sony

Amazon Sale 2023: The new year 2023 is finally here, and now it's time to make your time more enjoyable. The Amazon Sale Today is giving you bumper deals and discounts on branded headphones. You can buy these stylish and durable headphones for under 5000 during Amazon Deals.

Updated: Tue, 03 Jan 2023 10:26 AM IST
Amazon Sale 2023 On Headphones | Image Source: Pexels

Amazon Sale 2023: Start this new year by gifting yourself or your loved one, a brand new headphone. You can purchase these durable and stylish headphones at a great price and with exciting Amazon Offers. These Amazon Deals are available on brand boAt, JBL, Boult-audio, and Sony to make your new time more delightful. 


These headphones are available in many harmless options, have amazing features, and are according to your convenience. Meanwhile, these headphones have a high bass, the best sound quality, Bluetooth connectivity, and many more to make you work smartly and give you a stunning experience with sound. 


Amazon Sale 2023 On Headphones: Popular Picks

 

 Headphones  Price In India
 boAt NIRVANAA 751ANC Over Ear Headphones  Rs 3,999
 JBL Tune 700BT Over-Ear Headphones  Rs 4,499
 Sony WH-CH510 On Ear Headphones  Rs 2,780
 Boult Audio Over Ear Headphones  Rs 3,999
 Audio-Technica Over Ear Headphones  Rs 4,499


Check out some popular and durable headphones from well-known brands. These headphones are available in various price ranges during Amazon Deals


boAt NIRVANAA 751ANC Over Ear Headphones with Mic

You can buy this boAt NIRVANAA headphone at 50% off during the Amazon Offers. This headphone comes with an active noise cancellation feature and elevates the vibe to a whole new level of pleasure. 


Click Here


Their ambient sound mode lets the listener stay aware of the sounds in the ambiance even while the playback is on. boAt Headphones Price: Rs 7,990. Deal Price: Rs 3,999



JBL Tune 700BT Over-Ear Headphones with Mic

Amazon Sale Today offers you JBL TUNE 700BT headphones that play bold sound, wirelessly. 

Click Here


The lightweight over-ear design offers maximum comfort and immersion in sound, is big in performance, and can be folded in a compact shape to fit any adventure. JBL Headphones Price: Rs 5,499. Deal Price: Rs 4,499


Sony WH-CH510 Bluetooth Wireless On Ear Headphones with Mic

During Amazon Offers, you can buy these Sony headphones at a great price. These headphones are a nicely fitted pair of over-ear headphones that cover your whole ear and are just incredibly comfortable. 

Click Here


With a defined bass and a treble that does not overpower the mids, these headphones give you a fully-balanced audio experience. Sony Headphones Price: Rs 4,999. Deal Price: Rs 2,780


Boult Audio Probass Over Ear Headphones with Mic

Amazon Sale 2023 Offers you Boult Audio headphones at 60% off. This headphone comes with an ergonomic design and ultra-soft ear cups and their Bluetooth headphones ensure all-day listening comfort.


Click Here


Boult's sound signature has been packed with extra punchy and deep bass with accentuates the warm midst and crystal sparkly highs. Boult Audio Headphone Price: Rs 9,999. Deal Price: Rs 3,999



Audio-Technica Ath-M20X Wired Over Ear Headphones

Amazon Sale Today offers you Audio Technica headphones at 42% off. This headphone is an unmatched combination of audio and builds quality, whether in the studio or on the go.

Click Here


Their contoured earcups seal tight for excellent sound isolation, with minimal bleed. Audio-Technica Headphones Price: Rs 7,788. Deal Price: Rs 4,499




Explore more Headphones here

 

Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.

