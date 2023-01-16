Amazon Sale 2023: 10 Best Furniture Offers During The Republic Day Sale

Amazon Sale 2023: If you’re looking to replace your furniture, hop on to the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale and choose the best of beds, tables, chairs, cabinets, wooden racks, recliner sofas, and a lot more for discounts reaching up to 75% off. This Amazon Sale 2023 on furniture & mattresses is also allowing you to avail of a 10% instant discount up to Rs 2,500 (conditions applied) on making the purchase using the SBI credit cards. For more information on this, click here.





So, get ready for your shopping cart and take a moment to choose from the very best of furniture during the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2023. These Amazon deals will be valid till January 20, 2023. Hurry Up!













Amazon Sale 2023: 10 Best Furniture Online During The Republic Day Sale





The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 comes up with a chance to avail discounts of up 75% off on furniture items like sofas, beds, tables, chairs, cabinets, wardrobes, etc. Grab these deals hot during the Republic Day Sale on Amazon before the stock goes empty. Take a look:







Amazon Republic Day Sale brings to you this awesome wardrobe from Wakefit that comes in the 47.6 x 160 x 182.4 cm dimension and is available with a hinged door. This wardrobe is designed

Original Price: Rs 24,300

Deal Price: Rs 17,981

using top-notch engineered wood and is available with 1 hanger rod, an internal drawer, 7 adjustable shelves, and 3 fixed shelves. Appreciated for its smooth edges, this Wakefit wardrobe is termite resistant and demands low maintenance.









Check out this robust and exquisite-looking office chair from Green Soul that is available in the 50 x 65 x 115 cm dimension. This office chair comes in an ergonomic design with a solid mesh backrest





Original Price: Rs 18,890

Deal Price: Rs 8,629

and a pneumatic seat height adjustment. You can easily tilt the backrest up to 135 degrees and also lock the seat anywhere between 90°-135°. 360° rotation. Available with a high-density molded foam cushion and breathable mesh material, this office chair comes with 50mm dual caster wheels.









A good office chair is something that every working professional craves. This Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 brings you the opportunity to grab this awesome office chair that comes in the 51 x 66 x 132 cm dimension. Moreover, this office chair comes with a synchro tilt mechanism and is





Original Price: Rs 13,5000

Deal Price: Rs 4,999

known for its adjustable lumbar support. The offered office chair is made of premium quality and is designed to provide you with the best comfort.









Explore the Amazon Sale 2023 on this office chair from Savya. With a swivel headrest, you will not experience any neck or back pain. You can also adjust the seat height as per your comfort. The





Original Price: Rs 18,000

Deal Price: Rs 5,098





sturdy design will offer better productivity while working or studying. The weight of this office chair is 15 kg.









Do not miss the Amazon deals on this contemporary design dining set from @home By Nilkamal. Designed of wood this is 4 seater is great for a small families. Have a good meal and enhance your





Original Price: Rs 22,492

Deal Price: Rs 15,699

dining area with this durable dining set. The soft seat upholster cushions provide ultimate comfort while sitting.









Looking to enhance your balcony or outdoor area? Well, this coffee table from Corazzin will add beauty to your garden. You can sit, and read a newspaper while sipping a cup of tea. Lightweight

Original Price: Rs 18,999

Deal Price: Rs 11,699

and durable design this home furniture is a must-buy during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023. This is resistant to both sun and rain. The dimension of this product is 61 x 61 x 55.9 Centimeters.









The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is the right time if you are looking to get a new sofa. For bachelors, this Adorn three-seater sofa cum bed is the right choice as it serves a dual purpose. You

Original Price: Rs 24,999

Deal Price: Rs 9,499

can sleep and also use this as a sofa to make guests comfortable. There are many color options available in this sofa cum bed.









Stylish and glossy finish three-seater sofa cum bed from Metallika will add sophistication to your living area. The rectangular shape sofa design offers a large sleeping space so that you can have a

Original Price: Rs 36,480

Deal Price: Rs 20,390





comfortable nap time. The Republic Day sale on Amazon is the perfect time to get the best furniture for your home.









The Amazon Sale today is offering huge discounts on this king-size bed from Amazon. There are also cashback and bank offers that you can avail of on your purchase. To provide storage this bed comes





Original Price: Rs 21,000

Deal Price: Rs 11,499

with a storage box where you can keep all your belongings in a systemized way. Crafted of Engineered Wood this bed will provide great durability.





Purchase this Solimo wardrobe that offers an aesthetic and elegant design. There are four doors for compartmentalization and multiple shelves, and drawer to keep clothes in a systematic and organized way. Spacious enough so that you can keep all your clothes and accessories in this





Original Price: Rs 33,499

Deal Price: Rs 19,999

wardrobe. The ongoing Amazon Republic Day Sale is the right time to grab this at a slashed price.





Amazon Sale 2023: FAQ





1. When is the Amazon Republic Day Sale ending?

The Amazon Republic Day Sale will end on 20th January





2. How long will the Amazon Sale 2023 last?

The Amazon Sale 2023 last till December and you can get exciting offers on all categories.





3. Is the Republic Day Sale on Amazon running on apparel too?

Yes, the Republic Day Sale on Amazon is offering great deals on apparel for men, women, and kids.





4. Is there cashback offers too on the Republic Day Sale 2023?

Yes, there are cashback offers that you can get during the Amazon Sale 2023.





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.