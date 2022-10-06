Amazon Sale 2022: Up To 60% Off On Best Badminton Rackets From Yonex, Li-Ning, Cosco, Feroc, Raisco, And Many More

Amazon Sale 2022: If you are a badminton player or lover and looking for the best badminton rackets that have large sweet spots, bigger head sizes, and solid weight to help you send the shuttle back deep on the court, then you have come to the right place to get top options of best badminton rackets. Here we have picked a few premier quality badminton rackets from Amazon Sale 2022 to give you the best purchasing options on the best Amazon Deals.





Furthermore, Amazon Sale Offers you eye-catchy deals on well-known brands like Yonex, Li-Ning, Cosco, Feroc, Raisco, and many more on which you save upto 60%.





Amazon Sale 2022 Offers On Best Badminton Rackets

Grab here eye-catchy Amazon Deals on branded badminton that comes with high-quality material for durability and better performance.









Buy Now

Li-Ning racket is made of ultra-strong carbon fiber material which has higher strength and rigidity properties. Their all-around optimized frame design improves racket mechanical structure for a more efficient attack and defense system. Li-Ning Badminton Price: Rs 4,590. Deal Price: Rs 2,050.









Buy Now





FEROC badminton rackets are made of premium quality aluminum to give you durability. This racket set comes with 2 pieces of rackets, 3 feature shuttles, and a full cover to keep them safe. FEROC Badminton Price: Rs 999. Deal Price: Rs 409.









Buy Now

Yonex NANORAY is engineered for lightning-fast shots & great maneuverability without sacrificing power. These badminton rackets have high tension support for more power and better control. Yonex Badminton Price: Rs 2,790. Deal Price: Rs 1,699.









Buy Now

Cosco is a well-known brand for badminton, this Cosco racket is coming in a set with a shuttle cock. These rackets are made from aluminum for better performance & durability and its perfect for intermediate-level players. Cosco Badminton Price: Rs 1,520. Deal Price: Rs 1,420.









Buy Now





Strauss badminton rackets are made with material aluminum and shaft material graphite. This racket has Superlight technology with a High Tensile Slim Shaft that incorporates unique elastic material which effectively balances the rebound. Strauss Badminton Price: Rs 1,299. Deal Price: Rs 759.











Buy Now











Buy Now





Buy Now





Explore more badminton rackets here:

Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.