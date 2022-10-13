Amazon Sale 2022 Today Offers Up To 80% Off On MTB Cycles From Urban Terrain, Firefox Bikes, Hero, Leader, and Many More

Amazon Sale 2022 Today Offers: If you’re seeking to purchase some heavy-duty MTB bikes or bicycles at discounted prices, check out this Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 that offers a whopping up to 80% discount from reputed brands like Urban Terrain, Hero, Firefox Bikes, and so on.

Amazon Sale 2022 Today Offers Up To 80% Off On MTB Cycles From Urban Terrain, Firefox Bikes, Hero, Leader, and Many More
Amazon Sale 2022 Today Offers | Image Source: Pexels

Amazon Sale 2022 Today Offers:  For a long, people have waited for the bicycle stocks to come online. It’s been almost 3-4 years now that people have been purchasing different types of bikes or bicycles on the web. Today, if you’re in the pursuit of splendid MTB cycles, hop on to the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 which brings around up to 80% Off on these products from well-known brands like Hero, Firefox Bikes, Urban Terrain, Leader, and many more.


So, check out this Amazon Great Indian Sale and choose from the very best MTB bikes or cycles that can make your off-roading experience bliss. Explore now:


Amazon Sale 2022 Today Offers: Deals On MTB Bikes/Cycles


For those who are still wondering where to look when seeking the best mountain bike or MTB cycles, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is here to offer you the most popular purchase options available for up to 80% discounts.


Leader Scout MTB 26T Mountain Bicycle - 40% Off

 

Check out this amazing MTB from Leader that comes in a sea green color and has a frame size of 18 inches. The offered mountain bicycle has a wheel size of 26 inches and is available in the 137.1 x 21.5 x 72.3 cm dimension. Along with this, the offered MTB bike comes with a high-grip handlebar and is known for its super strong steel frame. Leader MTB cycle price: Rs 4,499.


Buy Now


Urban Terrain UT1000 Series, Mountain Cycle - 78% Off

 

Get this awesome mountain cycle from Urban Terrain that is versed with 21 Shimano gears and is available with a wheel size of 27.5 inches. The offered MTB bike comes in grey-black color and is equipped with top-notch double disc brakes. This mountain cycle is packed with light & strong double-walled alloy rims and is appreciated for its superior design. Urban Terrain MTB cycle price: Rs 11,049.


Buy Now


Hero Kyoto 26T Single Speed 18 inches Frame Mountain Bike - 7% Off

 

Hero, being a prominent brand, comes up with this stupendous mountain bike that is perfect for 12+ years of men. The offered Hero MTB cycle has a frame that's designed using A-Okay steel and is appreciated for its rigid suspension. This MTB bike has a wheel size of 26 inches and is available in the 149.9 x 25.4 x 12.7 cm dimension. Hero MTB cycle price: Rs 5,899.


Buy Now


CRADIAC - Xplorer 29 INCH Unisex MTB - 79% Off

 

Don’t miss this unisex MTB cycle from CRADIAC that flaunts its double-wall alloy rims and has a wheel size of 29 inches. The offered MTB bike comes with dual disc brakes and ED back alloy brake levers. Moreover, this Amazon sale offers discounts of almost up to 80% on its original price. CRADIAC MTB cycle price: Rs 9,264.


Buy Now


Firefox Bikes Gangzta 29D, 21 Speed Mountain Cycle - 22% Off

 

Get this Firefox Bikes MTB cycle that comes in the 144.8 x 18 x 75.9 cm dimension and weighs around 19.5 kgs. The offered MTB bike comes with a bar-type handle and has a frame size of about 19.5 inches. Firefox Bikes MTB cycle price: Rs 17,999.


Buy Now





Check out more deals on MTB bikes or cycles here.


Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are updated with respect to Amazon.

