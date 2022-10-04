Amazon Sale 2022: Save Up To Rs 23,000 On TVs From LG, OnePlus, Etc, During The Happiness Upgrade Days

Amazon Sale 2022: Get ready to buy the best TV at the most affordable price this festive season as Amazon Happiness Upgrade Days brings you an excellent chance to save up to Rs 23,000 on the purchase of smart TVs and LED TVs from known brands like OnePlus, LG, Samsung, TCL, Mi, and many more. This Amazon sale on TVs comes up with some of the never-before-offered deals on 32 inch TV, 43 inch TV, and 40 inch TVs.





So, for people who are still searching for the best TV in India or let’s say the best Smart TVs in India, this Amazon Happiness Upgrade Days brings a lot to the table to score. Check yourself out and purchase a top-notch TV at humungous discount today.





Amazon Sale 2022: Happiness Upgrade Days Deals On Televisions











Check out this 43 inch TV from LG that has a refresh rate of 60 Hz and is available with 3 HDMI ports. The offered LG smart TV comes with an in-built Wifi and is versed with α5 Gen5 AI 4K processor. Known for its ultra HD display, this LG smart TV comes with an AI brightness control feature and Game Optimizer along with a dashboard. LG TV Price: Rs 28,990.













Don’t miss this 32inch smart TV from OnePlus that comes with 2 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports. The offered OnePlus TV is available with Android TV 9.0, OnePlus Connect, Google Assistant, Play Store, and many other features. In addition to this, the offered OnePlus smart TV comes with a LED display panel and is appreciated for its noise reduction, dynamic contrast, and anti-aliasing nature. OnePlus TV Price: Rs 11,999.













Purchase this amazing 32 inch LED TV from Samsung that is appreciated for its slim & stylish design. The offered Samsung smart TV comes with a LED display panel and is available with 2 HDMI ports and 1 USB port. Along with this, the offered Samsung TV has screen mirroring capabilities that allow you to share your videos and pictures from your smartphone on the big screen. Samsung TV Price: Rs 13,490.









Explore this impeccable 32 inch TV from Mi that is available for half price during the Amazon Sale 2022. Available with a refresh rate of 60 Hz and a 178-degree wide viewing angle, this Mi TV has an auto-low latency mode. Offered with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB storage space, this Mi TV is appreciated for its vivid picture engine. Mi TV Price: Rs 12,499.









TCL offers you this 40 inch full HD smart LED TV that allows you to enjoy your favorite shows and movies on different internet platforms like Netflix, Zee5, Google services applications, Google play store, Prime Video, Hotstar, YouTube, etc. Appreciated for its A+ grade display panel, this smart LED TV comes in the 90.5 x 18.5 x 51.8 cm dimension. TCL TV Price: Rs 17,990.















Explore more deals on TVs during the Amazon Sale 2022 Happiness Upgrade Days here.





