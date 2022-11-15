Amazon Sale 2022: Save Up To 50% Off On Best 15 Inch Laptops From HP, Dell etc

Amazon Sale 2022: Looking for the best 15 inch laptops? Amazon Sale offers heavy discounts from reputed brands like HP, Dell, and more. These laptops are suitable for most users be it professional, personal, gamers, or students. Also if your work demands a lot of traveling then these laptops are suitable for you. It can be easily carried while traveling.





Amazon Sale today offers up to 50% off on the best 15 inch laptops. So do not miss out on these great Amazon deals and save big on your purchase.





Read More: Best Gaming Laptops





Amazon Sale 2022





We have curated some of the best laptops on Amazon deals that you can purchase.





Buy Now

Purchase this slim and lightweight HP laptop that offers a screen size of 15.6 Inches. The laptops are versed in Windows 11 operating system. The storage capacity is 4 GB RAM and gives a battery life of up to 8 hours. Grab the Amazon Deal today on this laptop. HP Laptop Price: Rs 36,990.





Buy Now

This Dell laptop comes with Ryzen 5 processor to offer great speed. The sleek finish gives a stylish look. Get an immersive viewing experience with two-sided narrow borders. Watch videos, web series, and movies with a wide and crystal clear picture quality. Dell Laptop Price: Rs 50,100.





Read More: i7 Laptops









Buy Now

This powerful laptop from ASUS is designed to be slim and lightweight so that you can carry them easily while attending classes or meetings. The feature of the anti-glare screen keeps your eyes protected even after working for prolonged hours. The offered laptops come with a battery life of up to 6 hours. ASUS Laptop Price: Rs 22,490.





Buy Now

Amazon Sale offers you the best offer on this laptop from Honor. This ultra-thin and light laptop comes in a premium Aluminum Metal Body to give a stylish look. With the 2-in-1 Fingerprint Scanner, you can switch on your laptop within seconds. Get better productivity while working on this laptop. Honor Laptop Price: Rs 39,990.





Buy Now

Acer laptop is perfect for all the budget buyers who are looking for the best 15 inch laptops. The offered laptop is versed with an 11th Generation Intel Core i3 processor. There are also multiple ports- two USB2.0, USB3.2 Gen1, HDMI, and more. Acer Laptop Price: Rs 29,990.





Amazon Sale 2022





Check out some more options on 15 inch laptops available at Amazon Sale Today:





Buy Now

Buy Now





Explore more options on 15 inch laptops





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.