Amazon Sale 2022 On Stylish Footwear From Carlton London, Clarks, Puma, And More

Amazon Sale 2022: Investing in a good pair of shoes is always an excellent idea. Shoes should not only be stylish but comfortable too. Check out the Amazon Wardrobe Refresh Sale on branded shoes from top-notch brands like Carlton London, Clarks, Puma, and more. Grab up to 60% off on your purchase during the Amazon Sale offers today.

By Sneha Singh
Mon, 12 Dec 2022 02:12 PM IST
Amazon Sale 2022 On Stylish Footwear | Image Source: Unsplash

Amazon Sale 2022: The Wardrobe Refresh Sale has started and the discounts are pouring in. If you have not yet purchased anything then do it soon as the Amazon Sale will end on the 14th at midnight. Besides amazing deals and discounts, you can also avail of bank offers on your purchase. Are you looking for branded shoes to wear in the office, college, or just for a casual evening? Do it right now as the Wardrobe Sale is live to offer you discounts of up to 60% from reputed brands like Carlton London, Clarks, Puma, etc. 


Those who are more conscious about their style and trend then you will love these shoes. They not only give you comfort but also the best in terms of style and fashion. There is something for everyone during the Amazon Deals Today. Be it running shoes, sports shoes, sneakers, flats, and heels you will get everything during this Amazon Sale today offers. 


Amazon Sale 2022


As you can get all kinds of shoes during the Wardrobe Refresh Sale, however, we have shortlisted some of the best ones. Check out!!


Clarks Men Formal Shoes- 58% off


If you want to purchase a smart pair of formal shoes on the Amazon Sale offers then grab this one from Clarks. Perfect for office wear or for any wedding functions these shoes will give you a smart

look. It will look perfect with formal outfits. The outer material is crafted of leather and the sole is of rubber. It is designed to give you comfort too. Clarks Shoes Price: Rs 2511.


Puma Walking Shoe- 48% off


Puma walking shoes are the most durable footwear that is also lightweight. You can walk, run and work out comfortably. The sole is crafted of rubber and it comes with the design of the brand logo on


the front. You can clean these shoes easily with just a wipe. There are many colors available in these shoes. Puma Shoes Price: Rs 1299.


Carlton London Flat Sandal


This Carlton London sandal is available at a huge discount during Amazon Deals today. These


sandals can be paired with any outfit and on any occasion. It comes with a backstrap to provide ease of movement. Carlton Sandal Price: Rs 310.


Sparx Mens Sneaker -7 %off


Sneakers are the best footwear that gives you ultimate comfort and style too. These white sneakers look cool and are in trend. Pair it with jeans and a t-shirt. The sole is made of Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

and there are three color options available in these sneakers. Steal the Amazon Sale offer on this footwear. Sparx Sneakers Price: Rs 792.


Mochi Women Synthetic Sandals- 58% off


Mochi is known to provide quality and stylish footwear for women at an affordable cost. These slip-on synthetic sandals are best to pair with a dress or any Indian outfit. Simple yet elegant it is

designed to enhance your personality and complement your look. Mochi Sandal Price: Rs 620.


Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.

