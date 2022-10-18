Amazon Sale 2022 On SmartWatches: Grab Up To 50% Off From boAT, Fitbit, Apple And More

Tue, 18 Oct 2022 01:16 PM IST
Amazon Sale 2022: Receiving calls and checking notifications on busy roads or while traveling on public transport and also while driving can be a tedious task. Thanks to smartwatches which allow checking emails, and messages and picking calls from the wrist. Amazon Deals Today brings you these fashionable smartwatches at a discounted price. You can also play music on this device.
During the ongoing Great Indian Festival Sale 2022, you can save up to 50% off on smartwatches from boAT, Fitbit, Apple, and more. Amazon Sale Today offers an additional 10% discount on ICICI card holders. These watches can track your calorie count, monitor your heart rate and steps, and lots more.
Amazon Sale 2022
We have selected some top picks that you can check out before purchasing:
Apple Watch SE
Talking about the best smartwatch? Apple tops the list for its stylish look and features. Take calls and make calls right from your wrist. This watch can be your partner while workout as you can keep a count of steps taken. Play music and check messages with ease. Apple Watch Price: Rs 24,900.
boAt Smartwatch
This boAt Smartwatch comes with the feature of Alexa to make your work easier. The wide display of 1.69 inches helps you to view notifications clearly. Its 14 sports modes and 5 ATM dust, splash, and sweat resistance make it the perfect to wear while doing the workout. boAt Smartwatch Price: Rs 2399.
Fitbit Versa 2
The water-resistant smartwatch from Fitbit comes in stylish designs and colors. Now you can track all your activities such as walking, swimming, getting hydrated, sleep schedule, and more with this small device. The smooth touchscreen allows you to check everything easily. Fitbit Smartwatch Price: Rs 11,680.
Amazfit GTR 3 Pro
With a large ultra HD display screen size, you can read messages easily. This Amazfit watch can be connected easily with Bluetooth. The offered watch comes with 12-day battery life so you can keep listening to music or track your fitness without any interruption. Amazfit Smartwatch Price: Rs 17,990.
Fire-Boltt Ninja 3
Fire Boltt wearable watch comes with a 1.69” HD screen with a full-touch display for smooth swipes and clear vision. This can withstand dust, spills, and raindrops and is sweatproof too. So you can wear this while going to the gym to keep a count on activity. You can also keep a check on your calorie count. Fire Boltt Smartwatch Price: Rs 1499.
Amazon Sale 2022 On Smartwatches
