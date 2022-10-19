Amazon Sale 2022 On Samsung And IFB Microwave Ovens: Grab Up To 60% Off During The Final Days Deals

Amazon Sale 2022: Microwave Ovens are energy efficient and consume less energy. They are a must-have in every kitchen and are also economical. Amazon Deals today brings you the best microwave ovens at the best price. So if you are looking to purchase microwave ovens then this Amazon Sale offers is the right time to save huge on your purchase.

They are easy to use and do not occupy much space in your kitchen. Do not miss out on this Great Indian Festival Sale as 23rd October is the last day of the sale. You can get microwave ovens from top brands like Samsung and IFB at an affordable price. For hassle-free cooking and reheating they are the best options. Grab up to 60 % off on Amazon Sale offers.





Read More: Amazon Sale 2022 On Smartwatches





Amazon Sale 2022 On Microwave Ovens





Since there is a wide range of microwaves from Samsung and IFB. you might get confused while shopping. To help you with your purchase of an oven during the Great Indian Sale we have listed some of the popular picks.









Buy Now

Purchase this Samsung oven on Amazon Sale Today Offers that comes with a capacity of 23 liters making it ideal for small families. You can reheat, defrost, and cook food easily. You can cook multiple healthy and tasty dishes easily and in a short time. Microwave Oven Price: Rs 6490.





Buy Now

Best suited for large families this microwave oven is available at the best price during Amazon offers. This can be used for baking along with grilling, reheating, defrosting, and cooking. To ensure safety it comes with a child lock feature. Microwave Oven Price: Rs 10,990.





Buy Now

For easier and fast cooking you can consider this IFB oven. You can clean with ease as the function of the steam cleaner removes tough greases too. Making tough and fancy dishes easily, this oven can be a great pick during the Amazon Deal. It also comes with an overheating feature that automatically switches off when the temperature gets too high. Microwave Oven Price: Rs 13,690.







Read More: Amazon Sale 2022 Offers On Best Laptops







Buy Now

You can prepare multiple Indian dishes in this IFB microwave oven. Amazon Sale Today is giving you an opportunity to get this at the best price like never before. The time display helps you in monitoring the food at every stage. The auto cook setting features 24 menus for versatile cooking. Grilling kebabs, seekh, and paneer can be done in this oven. Microwave Oven Price: Rs 9799.





Buy Now

Get this Samsung Oven during the Great Indian Festival Sale that is well suited for large families. You can bake delicious cakes with the help of this oven. For all the health-conscious people who avoid deep-fried food, now you cook food with less or no oil. Some other features are various cooking modes, preheat, auto programs, etc. Microwave Oven Price: Rs 11,590.





Amazon Sale 2022 On Microwave Ovens





You can also check out these microwave ovens from other brands during the Amazon Sale offers:





Buy Now

Buy Now





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.