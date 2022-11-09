Amazon Sale 2022 On i5 Laptops: Up To 50% Off From HP, ASUS, And More

Amazon Sale 2022: There are many processors in laptops but for ease of multitasking and offering great speed i5 laptops are the right choice, especially for gamers. Also, for intensive gaming and graphic designers, these processor laptops are perfect for professional needs. Amazon Offers 2022 brings you some great deals and discounts on these laptops.

Get familiar with these best i5 laptops from top-notch brands like HP, ASUS, etc during the Amazon Sale offers today. Grab the best one as per your budget.





We have shortlisted some of the best laptops with i5 processors that you can check out before purchasing. They are available at the best Amazon Deals.





Purchase this stupendous i5 laptop from Honor which offers a screen size of 15.6 Inches and does not strain your eyes. The slim and lightweight laptop is easy to carry wherever you go. This provides a great battery life and you can log in easily just with a single touch. Honor Laptop Price: Rs 40,990.





This ASUS laptop has a dual-storage design to offer you the benefits of superfast data performance. Grab the Amazon Sale offers on this laptop which comes with a storage capacity of 8 GB RAM. The fingerprint reader helps to keep all your data and files secured. The Transparent Silver color gives a stylish look. ASUS Laptop Price: Rs 49,000.





For working professionals, this i5 laptop from Lenovo can be a great pick during the Amazon Deals today offers. Even when there is limited light you can work efficiently with the feature of a Backlit Keyboard. The Anti Glare screen keeps your eyes protected from harmful rays. The offered laptops come with a screen size of 15.6 inches and 8 GB RAM. Lenovo Laptop Price: Rs 52,126.





From the house of HP, this laptop is versed with a micro-edge display to offender a crystal clear view. The dual speakers also delivered great sound quality while listening to music or watching movies. You can work wor a watch without any intervention as this laptop comes with great battery health. HP Laptop Price: Rs 61,999.





Fujitsu laptop is best for multi-tasking, and web browsing as they offer great speed. Get this laptop at the best price during Amazon Sale offers. Even while traveling you can easily carry this laptop as it is designed in a slim and sleek way. Fujitsu Laptop Price: Rs 64,990.





We have listed some more options that you can look into and purchase if it suits your required features:





MSI GF63 Thin







Explore more on i5 processor laptops





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.