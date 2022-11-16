Amazon Sale 2022 On i3 Laptops: Affordable Picks For Your Personal And Professional Use

Amazon Sale 2022 On i3 Laptops: While shopping for a laptop we have a fixed budget and want to get all the features within the budget. While many of us look for an affordable price to meet our basic needs. For budget buyers, i3 processor laptops are most suitable. Amazon Sale Today offers exciting discounts on these laptops from top brands like ASUS, HP, Lenovo, etc.





These laptops are great for students too as they are affordable and suitable for their basic tasks. Amazon offers up to 40% off on these i3 processor laptops. Hurry and grab this offer soon.





Read More: Best Laptops Under 65000





Amazon Sale 2022 On i3 Laptops





To help you make the best buying decision we have shortlisted some of the i3 laptops that you can shop during the Amazon Deals. Check them out:





Buy Now

HP, being an eminent brand offers this laptop that is suitable for both students and basic needs. The storage capacity is up to 8 GB RAM. The feature of the anti-glare screen keeps your eyes protected from harmful lights. To simplify your work the offered laptop is versed with in-built Alexa. Get this laptop at the best price during the Amazon Sale Today. HP Laptop Price: Rs 43,490.





Buy Now

Purchase this slim and lightweight laptop from Acer which can easily be carried while traveling. With the elevated hinge design, you can get better comfort while doing work from home or attending online classes. This laptop is versed with an optimized digital webcam, microphone, and two built-in stereo speakers. Acer Laptop Price: Rs 34,990.





Read More: Best i7 Laptops Under 1 Lakh





Buy Now

If you are looking for a robust and durable laptop then this Lenovo laptop can be a great choice. The offered laptop comes with a camera shutter that ensures complete privacy. The elegant design of the laptops gives you a stylish look. The screen size is 15.6 inches and is versed with Dolby Audio and Dual Array mics for a better audio-video experience. Lenovo Laptop Price: Rs 32,750.





Buy Now

This Dell laptop comes with 8 GB RAM and Windows 11 operating system. For an immersive viewing experience, this laptop comes with an FHD display for better and crisp picture quality. The offered laptop also comes with a great battery backup so you can work for longer hours without charging. Dell Laptop Price: Rs 41,400.





Buy Now

Another great pick for an i3 processor, this HP laptop offers a screen size of 15.6 Inches. This thin and lightweight laptop comes with a storage capacity of 8GB RAM and the picture resolution is ‎1366 X 768 (HD) Pixels. HP Laptop Price: Rs 36,399.





Amazon Sale 2022 On i3 Laptops





Check out some more picks for i3 processors during the Amazon Sale offers:





Buy Now





Buy Now

Explore some more options for i3 laptops





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.