Amazon Sale 2022 On HP Laptops: Get Up To 40% Off On i3 and i5 Laptops Today

Amazon Sale 2022 On HP Laptops: Amazon Sale offers fantastic deals and discounts on HP laptops. Well-built, these laptops last longer and withstand drops too. Whether you are looking for personal or professional use these i3 and i5 laptops from HP are suitable for both. They are usually lightweight which makes them easy to carry wherever you go.





These laptops also come with security features to keep your confidential files secure.





Amazon Sale 2022 On HP Laptops





To make you the best buying decision we have shortlisted some of the best HP laptops with i3 and i5 processors.





Purchase this i5 laptop from HP that has a storage capacity of 8 GB RAM. The offered laptop is versed with Windows 11 operating system and provides a screen size of 15.6 Inches. The anti-glare screen protects your eyes from harmful lights. Get a crystal clear display with 1080p resolution. Simplify your work with the help of Alexa. HP Laptop Price: Rs 57,530.





This HP i3 processor comes in stylish Natural Silver color and is designed in a slim and sleek way. The laptop has dual speakers and multi-touch gestures. Grab this at a discounted price during Amazon Sale today. Stay charged as the laptops offer a great battery life. HP Laptop Price: Rs 43,490.









Explore this magnificent laptop which is versed with an i3 processor. You can connect it easily with Bluetooth and Wifi. The offered laptops come with Windows 11 operating system and are an excellent choice for students. The FHD display gives a clear viewing experience. HP Laptop Price: Rs 40,190.





Another excellent choice for an HP laptop during the Amazon Deals. This i5 processor laptop offers excellent speed and higher performance while working. The laptop weighs only 1.41 kg, making it lightweight and easy to carry while traveling. The storage capacity is 16 GB RAM. HP Laptop Price: Rs 61,999.





This HP Pavilion laptop offers a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. With an i5 processor, this laptop is great for gamers, web browsing, and digital marketers. It delivers excellent performance and gives better productivity while working. HP Laptop Price: Rs 66,250.





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.