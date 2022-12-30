Amazon Sale 2022 On Google TVs: Enjoy Up To 70% Off On VU, TCL, And Sony TVs

Amazon Sale 2022 On Google TVs: Looking for some best options for Google TVs? Then this is the right time to purchase your fav TV. The Amazon Sale Today offers you the best google TV at upto 70% off. These Google TVs are available from brands like VU, TCL, And Sony TVs. With Google TV, users can access live content from wireless sources like ABC or NBC and stream video from popular services like Netflix and Hulu Plus.





Along with smart TVs, Amazon Offers you extra discounts on select credit cars to save more. During the Amazon Deals, you can also look for refrigerators, heaters, washing mashing, and much more on which you can save a huge amount.





Amazon Sale 2022 On Google TVs: Popular Picks





Below we have listed a few of best performed Google TV from Amazon Sale Today. These TVs are available from brands VU, Hisense, TCL, and Sony.





Amazon Offers you TCL TV at a 46% discount. TCL Google TV gives you chance to experience a truly immersive viewing display via 3840 x 2160 pixels.

This LED Google TV has unlimited content, so you can watch your favorite shows and movies and an unrivaled range of apps and streaming platforms. 50 Inch TCL TV Price: Rs 34,990.







Amazon Offers you Google TV from Sony that features you Google TV, watchlist, voice search, Google play, Chromecast, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video, with additional features Apple Airplay, Apple home kit, and Alexa Display.

This Sony LED TV can upscale 2K images closer to 4K resolution making them clearer, more vibrant, and more natural. 65 Inch Sony TV Price: Rs 82,990.







You can buy this Toshiba 43 inch Google TV at 38% off, during the amazon Deals. This Google TV gives you chance to enjoy uncompromisingly crisp, clear, and immersive images with professional theatre UHD quality.





This Smart LED TV has REGZA Power Audio that enables you to hear the sound as if you are right there in the scene. 43 Inch Toshiba TV Price: Rs 27,990.







Amazon Sale Today Offers you Hisense TVs with a great discount. This Google TV has 1 billion colors with 4K Resolution and presents you with stunningly realistic picture quality and sharp clarity.

This smart LED TV has vibrant immersive symphony sound for a truly enriched audio experience with impeccable clarity. 50 Inch Hisense TV Price: Rs 34,990.







Amazon Sale 2022 offers you VU TVs at 42% off. This smart LED TV runs the latest Google TV OS. With the new Google TV interface browse content from across your apps.



The Vu Google TV comes with a built-in soundbar having 4 speakers and 1 subwoofer for a total of 104-watt sound output. VU Hisense TV Price: Rs 37,999.







