Amazon Sale 2022 On Google TVs: Enjoy Up To 70% Off On VU, TCL, And Sony TVs

Amazon Sale 2022 On Google TVs: Bumper Amazon Deals are running on Google TVs. After the end-of-year sale ends the prices will go normal and you will regret it. So, don’t miss the chance to grab this exclusive Amazon Offer. Check it out!

By Srishty Kumari
Updated: Fri, 30 Dec 2022 09:24 AM IST
Minute Read
Amazon Sale 2022 On Google TVs: Enjoy Up To 70% Off On VU, TCL, And Sony TVs
Amazon Sale 2022 On Google TVs

Amazon Sale 2022 On Google TVs: Looking for some best options for Google TVs? Then this is the right time to purchase your fav TV. The Amazon Sale Today offers you the best google TV at upto 70% off. These Google TVs are available from brands like VU, TCL, And Sony TVs. With Google TV, users can access live content from wireless sources like ABC or NBC and stream video from popular services like Netflix and Hulu Plus.


Along with smart TVs, Amazon Offers you extra discounts on select credit cars to save more. During the Amazon Deals, you can also look for refrigerators, heaters, washing mashing, and much more on which you can save a huge amount. 


Amazon Sale 2022 On Google TVs: Popular Picks

 

Google TVs Price In India
 TCL 50 inches LED Google TV  Rs 34,990
 Sony Bravia 65 inches Google TV  Rs 82,990
 Toshiba 43 inches LED Google TV  Rs 27,990
 Hisense 50 inches LED Google TV  Rs 34,990
 VU 55 inches Google TV  Rs 37,999


Below we have listed a few of best performed Google TV from Amazon Sale Today. These TVs are available from brands VU, Hisense, TCL, and Sony. 


TCL 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Amazon Offers you TCL TV at a 46% discount. TCL Google TV gives you chance to experience a truly immersive viewing display via 3840 x 2160 pixels.

Click Here


This LED Google TV has unlimited content, so you can watch your favorite shows and movies and an unrivaled range of apps and streaming platforms. 50 Inch TCL TV Price: Rs 34,990



Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) Google TV

Amazon Offers you Google TV from Sony that features you Google TV, watchlist, voice search, Google play, Chromecast, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video, with additional features Apple Airplay, Apple home kit, and Alexa Display. 

Click Here


This Sony LED TV can upscale 2K images closer to 4K resolution making them clearer, more vibrant, and more natural. 65 Inch Sony TV Price: Rs 82,990



Toshiba 108 cm (43 inches) Smart LED Google TV

You can buy this Toshiba 43 inch Google TV at 38% off, during the amazon Deals. This Google TV gives you chance to enjoy uncompromisingly crisp, clear, and immersive images with professional theatre UHD quality. 


Click Here


This Smart LED TV has REGZA Power Audio that enables you to hear the sound as if you are right there in the scene. 43 Inch Toshiba TV Price: Rs 27,990



Hisense 126 cm (50 inches) Smart LED Google TV

Amazon Sale Today Offers you Hisense TVs with a great discount. This Google TV has 1 billion colors with 4K Resolution and presents you with stunningly realistic picture quality and sharp clarity. 

Click Here


This smart LED TV has vibrant immersive symphony sound for a truly enriched audio experience with impeccable clarity. 50 Inch Hisense TV Price: Rs 34,990



VU 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Smart LED Google TV

Amazon Sale 2022 offers you VU TVs at 42% off. This smart LED TV runs the latest Google TV OS. With the new Google TV interface browse content from across your apps. 


Click Here


The Vu Google TV comes with a built-in soundbar having 4 speakers and 1 subwoofer for a total of 104-watt sound output. VU Hisense TV Price: Rs 37,999



 

Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.