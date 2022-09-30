Amazon Sale 2022 On Best Tablets: Apple iPad Air, Lenovo Tab 11 Plus, Etc, For Up To Rs 10,000 Discounts

Amazon Sale 2022 On Best Tablets: For people looking to buy a fine tablet for home or office purposes, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is offering something special. This Amazon sale 2022 gives you a chance to score the best deals on Apple iPad Air, Apple iPad Mini, Lenovo Tab 11 Plus, Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, Lenovo Tab Yoga Smart, and so many more. Getting a good-quality tab allows you to leverage the benefits of laptops and the convenience of portability.





So, take a look at some of the best tablets available online in India during this Amazon Great Indian Sale 2022:







Purchase this impressive Apple iPad Pro that comes with a storage space of 256 GB and is available in a space grey color. The offered Apple iPad Pro comes with a fabulous 11 inches of retina liquid display. Versed with a 12MP wide camera, this iPad comes with a TrueDepth camera system and is appreciated for its HD visuals. Apple iPad Pro Price: Rs 94,900.













Explore this awesome Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 lite that is available with features like Dolby Atmos Sound and has a 64 GB ROM. Flaunting its 4 GB RAM, this Samsung tablet has a maximum display resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels. Versed with a 7,040 mAh battery, this Samsung tablet comes with an 8 MP primary camera and a 5 MP front camera. Samsung Tab Price: Rs 22,999.













Don’t miss this impeccable Mi Pad 5 that comes with an impressive 6 GB RAM and has a storage space of 128 GB. Known for its Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 Octa-core processor, this Mi tablet has a 13 MP rear camera with a 4K recording facility and an 8 MP front camera. Mi Pad 5 Price: Rs 24,999.















Get this awesome Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 that is versed with an 8 MP autofocus + 5 MP camera. Available with a 7040mAH battery, this Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 has 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage space. The offered Samsung tablet comes with a sleek body and has 10.5 inches of wide display. Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Price: Rs 14,998.













If you’re looking for an iPad, try the Apple iPad Mini which is a 6th generation product in its series. The offered Apple iPad has a screen size of 8.3 inches and has an IOS 14 operating system. Moreover, this Apple iPad Mini comes with landscape stereo speakers and has a 12 MP wide back camera. Versed with an A15 bionic chip, this Apple iPad Mini is known for its user-friendliness. Apple iPad Mini Price: Rs 44,990.













Lenovo, being a prominent brand, comes up with this high-performance low-maintenance tablet that is versed with a 7700 mAH battery. The offered Lenovo tablet comes with a Mediatek Helio G90T octa-core processor and has 6 GB RAM along with 128 GB storage space. Lenovo Tab Price: Rs 23,999.











Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are updated with respect to Amazon.