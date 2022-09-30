Amazon Sale 2022 On Best Tablets: Apple iPad Air, Lenovo Tab 11 Plus, Etc, For Up To Rs 10,000 Discounts

Amazon Sale 2022 On Best Tablets: If you’re seeking to purchase an Apple iPad Air or a Lenovo Tab 11 Plus or some other tablet, this Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 brings you an amazing opportunity to save up to Rs 10,000. These impeccable tablets available during the Amazon sale can also be taken on an EMI basis.

By Shashvat Vats
Fri, 30 Sep 2022 02:31 PM IST
Amazon Sale 2022 On Best Tablets | Image Source: Pexels

Amazon Sale 2022 On Best Tablets: For people looking to buy a fine tablet for home or office purposes, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is offering something special. This Amazon sale 2022 gives you a chance to score the best deals on Apple iPad Air, Apple iPad Mini, Lenovo Tab 11 Plus, Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, Lenovo Tab Yoga Smart, and so many more. Getting a good-quality tab allows you to leverage the benefits of laptops and the convenience of portability.


So, take a look at some of the best tablets available online in India during this Amazon Great Indian Sale 2022:



Amazon Sale 2022 On Best Tablets


2021 Apple iPad Pro with Apple M1 chip - Up To Rs 12,600 Off With Exchange

 

amazon sale 2022 on best tablets


Purchase this impressive Apple iPad Pro that comes with a storage space of 256 GB and is available in a space grey color. The offered Apple iPad Pro comes with a fabulous 11 inches of retina liquid display. Versed with a 12MP wide camera, this iPad comes with a TrueDepth camera system and is appreciated for its HD visuals. Apple iPad Pro Price: Rs 94,900.


Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite - Save Rs 8,000


amazon sale 2022 on best tablets


Explore this awesome Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 lite that is available with features like Dolby Atmos Sound and has a 64 GB ROM. Flaunting its 4 GB RAM, this Samsung tablet has a maximum display resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels. Versed with a 7,040 mAh battery, this Samsung tablet comes with an 8 MP primary camera and a 5 MP front camera. Samsung Tab Price: Rs 22,999.


Mi Pad 5 Snapdragon 860  - Save Rs 13,000


amazon sale 2022 on best tablets


Don’t miss this impeccable Mi Pad 5 that comes with an impressive 6 GB RAM and has a storage space of 128 GB. Known for its Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 Octa-core processor, this Mi tablet has a 13 MP rear camera with a 4K recording facility and an 8 MP front camera. Mi Pad 5 Price: Rs 24,999.



Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 - Save Rs 9,001


amazon sale 2022 on best tablets


Get this awesome Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 that is versed with an 8 MP autofocus + 5 MP camera. Available with a 7040mAH battery, this Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 has 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage space. The offered Samsung tablet comes with a sleek body and has 10.5 inches of wide display. Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Price: Rs 14,998.


2021 Apple iPad Mini - Save Up To Rs 12,600 With Exchange


amazon sale 2022 on best tablets


If you’re looking for an iPad, try the Apple iPad Mini which is a 6th generation product in its series. The offered Apple iPad has a screen size of 8.3 inches and has an IOS 14 operating system. Moreover, this Apple iPad Mini comes with landscape stereo speakers and has a 12 MP wide back camera. Versed with an A15 bionic chip, this Apple iPad Mini is known for its user-friendliness. Apple iPad Mini Price: Rs 44,990.


Lenovo Tab P11 Plus Tablet - Save Rs 15,001


amazon sale 2022 on best tablets


Lenovo, being a prominent brand, comes up with this high-performance low-maintenance tablet that is versed with a 7700 mAH battery. The offered Lenovo tablet comes with a Mediatek Helio G90T octa-core processor and has 6 GB RAM along with 128 GB storage space. Lenovo Tab Price: Rs 23,999.





Explore more Amazon deals on tablets during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale here.


Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are updated with respect to Amazon.

