Amazon Sale 2022 On Best Sony TVs: Enjoy Up To 50% Off During The Final Days Deal

Amazon Sale 2022 On Best Sony TVs: Diwali is the best time to get the best discounts on premium quality products. Well! This Diwali if you are looking to purchase a smart TV with the latest features then you can consider Sony Smart TV. Amazon Sale 2022 offers eye-catchy Amazon Deals on sony smart TVs of various sizes and price ranges. Amazon offers you upto 50% off on 32 inches, 43 inches, 50 inches, 55 inches, and 65 inch sony smart TVs.





Amazon Deals give you chance to grab the latest features like Google Assistance, Alexa, 4K HD display, Dolby Audio, and many more to enjoy your festival shopping. Moreover, these Amazon offers are available on smartphone, watch, handbags, and many more.





Also Read: Amazon Sale 2022 On Best Samsung TVs: Save Up To 50% During The Final Days Deals.





Amazon Sale 2022 On Best Sony TVs: Top Picks

Below we have listed a few finest Sony smart TVs from Amazon Offers to make your home entertainment more entertaining with premium TV.









Buy Now





Sony’s advanced imaging technology allows you to view bright and vivid views. The Motionflow XR feature adds extra frames between the originals. Comparing visual factors on successive frames. Chromecast is built-in to cast your favorite videos, and apps from your mobile device, in full quality. 32 Inch Sony TV Price: Rs 34,900. Deal Price: Rs 26,990.











Buy Now





A classy stand with cable MGMT makes this TV look luxurious it focuses you on the picture, not the TVs problem. Get rid of ventilation holes and harmful dust on the back of the TV, as this Sony TV comes with X-protection pro features and an anti-humidity coating. 43 Inch Sony TV Price: Rs 69,900. Deal Price: Rs 51,990.











Buy Now





Sony’s unique technology expands the existing colors of the images to the reproducible colors of the TV. Chromecast is built-in to cast your favorite videos, and apps from your mobile device, in full quality. Dolby audio support gives you an impressive audio experience. 50 Inch Sony TV Price: Rs 85,900. Deal Price: Rs 61,999.







Buy Now





This Sony TV can upscale 2K images closer to 4K resolution making them clearer, more vibrant, and more natural. Enjoy effortless control over video search, content streaming, and music player by connecting and communicating with other smart devices. 55 Inch Sony TV Price: Rs 99,990. Deal Price: Rs 68,390.











Buy Now





Sony TV features Google TV, watchlist, voice search, Google play, Chromecast, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video, with additional features Apple Airplay, Apple home kit, and Alexa Display. This Sony TV can upscale 2K images closer to 4K resolution making them clearer, more vibrant, and more natural. 65 Inch Sony TV Price: Rs 1,39,900. Deal Price: Rs 80,000.









Explore more offers on Sony TVs here:

Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.