Amazon Sale 2022 On Best Sony Smart TVs: Hurry Before These Deals Flashes Away

Amazon Sale 2022 On Best Sony Smart TVs: Are you planning to buy a Sony TV but their high price is stopping you to purchase? Don't worry because Amazon Deals Today is giving you chance to save upto 50% on these stylish LED TVs. These Amazon Deals are available on 32-inch, 43 inches, 50 inches, 55 inches, and 65 inches TVs to make your sweet spot more entertaining.

Moreover, these Sony TVs are featuring you with a 4K HD display to experience clearer and sharp pictures, Dolby Audio for impressive sound quality, Google Assistance to make your work easy, and OTT streaming to give you multiple options on your smart Sony TV.





Amazon Sale 2022 On Best Sony Smart TVs: Popular Picks

Below we have shortlisted a few best sony TVs from Amazon Deals Today to make your purchasing decision more valuable.









The unique technology of this TV expands the existing colors of the image to the reproducible colors of the TV. This smart Andriod TV upscales the visuals with 4K X reality pro even when the images are shot in 2K or full HD. Sony TVs give you chance to enjoy pure and natural audio with clear phase technology. 55 Inch Sony TV Price: Rs 99,990. Deal Price: Rs 68,390.











Sony TV features Google TV, a watchlist, voice search, Google play, Chromecast, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video, with additional features Apple Airplay, Apple home kit, and Alexa display. This Sony TV can upscale 2K images closer to 4K resolution making them clearer, more vibrant, and more natural. 65 Inch Sony TV Price: Rs 1,39,900. Deal Price: Rs 80,000.











Sony’s unique technology expands the existing colors of the images to the reproducible colors of the TV. Chromecast is built-in to cast your favorite videos, and apps from your mobile device, in full quality. Dolby audio support gives you an impressive audio experience. 50 Inch Sony TV Price: Rs 85,900. Deal Price: Rs 80,000.





Sony’s advanced imaging technology allows you to view bright and vivid views. The Motionflow XR feature adds extra frames between the originals. Comparing visual factors on successive frames. Chromecast is built-in to cast your favorite videos, and apps from your mobile device, in full quality. 32 Inch Sony TV Price: Rs 34,900. Deal Price: Rs 26,990.











A classy stand with cable MGMT makes this TV look luxurious it focuses you on the picture not the TV's problem. Get rid of ventilation holes and harmful dust on the back of the TV, as this Sony TV comes with X-protection pro features and an anti-humidity coating. 43 Inch Sony TV Price: Rs 69,900. Deal Price: Rs 51,990.









Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.