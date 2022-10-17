Amazon Sale 2022 On Best Refrigerators: Final Days Deal On Samsung, Whirlpool, Godrej, And LG Refrigerators

This is the last time to grab Amazon Sale 2022, which is offering you unbeatable Amazon Deals on the best refrigerators to keep your food fresh and protected. This Amazon sale you save upto 40% on Samsung, Whirlpool, Godrej, and LG refrigerators. Moreover, if you are an ICICI cardholder you will get an additional 10% discount on these fridges. Hurry up, guys!

By Srishty Kumari
Mon, 17 Oct 2022 11:29 AM IST
Minute Read
Amazon Sale 2022 On Best Refrigerators: Final Days Deal On Samsung, Whirlpool, Godrej, And LG Refrigerators
Amazon Sale 2022 On Best Refrigerators

This Diwali 2022 if you are wishing for some off-season discounts on the best refrigerators then be happy! Because Amazon sale 2022 is here to shower incredible Amazon Deals on Samsung, Whirlpool, Godrej, and LG refrigerators. All these refrigerators have enough area where you can store fruits, vegetables, cooked food, water, milk, etc. These refrigerators are of frost-free type, so you need not worry about defrosting. Plus, some of the fridges have inverter compressors which provide better cooling and help to save electricity as well.


Well! to give you the best purchasing options here we have compiled a few finest refrigerators from Amazon offers. If you are an ICICI card holder then Amazon Sale Today is offering you an additional 10% discount on these smart refrigerators


Amazon Sale Offers On Best Refrigerators: Top Picks

Below we have shortlisted a few best options for refrigerators from Amazon Sale to make your preserve your hard work for a long time. 


Samsung 253 L 3 Star with Inverter Double Door Refrigerator

Buy Now


The all-around cooling system cools the fridge evenly from corner to corner. Enjoy greater energy efficiency, less noise, and long-lasting performance. Samsung Refrigerator Price: Rs 31,990. Deal Price: Rs 23,990


LG 190 L 4 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

Buy Now


LG Direct Cool Refrigerators come with a base stand drawer for extra storage to keep onions, potatoes, and other vegetables. The revolutionary smart connect technology helps you connect your refrigerator to a home inverter in case of power cuts. LG Refrigerator Price: Rs 23,899. Deal Price: Rs 15,990


Godrej 185 L 2 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator

Buy Now


Godrej Refrigerator ensures zero harm to the environment making it a sustainable product. This refrigerator comes with strong wired shelves that ensure durability and withstands large vessels and bowls. Godrej Refrigerator Price: Rs 17,390. Deal Price: Rs 11,490


Whirlpool 190 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

Buy Now


Their easy-to-clean removable airtight gasket keeps the door liner clean and prevents the build-up of fungi and bacteria inside the refrigerator keeping your food healthy and hygienic for longer periods. Whirlpool Refrigerator Price: Rs 14,400. Deal Price: Rs 11,490


Haier 53 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Mini Refrigerator


Buy Now


Haier comes with a 32 dB super mute & low vibration compressor so that you can have uninterrupted sleep in your room. Haier mini bar has a conveniently big ice-making room that can make ice and also store frozen food conveniently. Haier Refrigerator Price: Rs 9,290. Deal Price: Rs 8,990.


Samsung 198 L 4 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator - 18% off


Buy Now

Deal Price: Rs 16,490


Whirlpool 240 L Frost Free Multi-Door Refrigerator - 14% off

Buy Now

Deal Price: Rs 26,390




Explore more offers on the best refrigerators here

 

Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon. 

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.