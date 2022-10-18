Amazon Sale 2022 On Best Geysers And Room Heaters: Top Choices From V-Guard, USHA, Bajaj, Havells, And Crompton

Amazon Sale 2022 is offering you a huge discount on the best geysers and room heaters to keep you warm in cold. These heaters and geysers are available from brands like V-Guard, USHA, Bajaj, Havells, And Crompton on which you can save upto 60%. Moreover, if you are an ICICI card holder then you are going to avail 10% additional discount.

By Srishty Kumari
Tue, 18 Oct 2022 11:01 AM IST
Minute Read
Amazon Sale 2022 On Best Geysers And Room Heaters: Top Choices From V-Guard, USHA, Bajaj, Havells, And Crompton
Amazon Sale 2022 On Best Geysers And Room Heaters

Amazon Sale 2022 is offering you Final Days Sale to grab unbeatable Amazon Deals of the year. This Diwali 2022 if you are wishing to purchase geysers and room heaters from V-Guard, USHA, Bajaj, Havells, and Crompton then you have come up to the exact page. To make your Diwali happier Amazon Sale offers you eye-catchy discounts on the best quality heaters and geysers to give you the best purchasing options.  


Moreover, these geysers help in quickly heating water within no time and are also used for storing water for a long time, and room heaters keep you warm. Now no more worries about chillness!


Also Read: Amazon Sale 2022 On Best Refrigerators: Final Days Deal On Samsung, Whirlpool, Godrej, And LG Refrigerators


Amazon Sale 2022 On Best Geysers: Popular Picks

Below you will some popular picks of the best geysers from V-Guard, USHA, Bajaj, Havells, And Crompton.


Bajaj New Shakti Neo Water Heater

Buy Now


This water heater can withstand the pressure of up to 8 bar. Hence, suitable for high-rise buildings. Their swirl flow technology gives 20% more hot water. Bajaj Geyser Price: Rs 13,150. Deal Price: Rs 5,799



V-Guard Victo Water Heater

Buy Now


V-Guard Geyser features a convenient Temperature Control Knob that adjusts the temperature between 35-75°C, in addition to a stylish LED green indicator that indicates power and red indicating the heating status. V-Guard Geyser Price: Rs 9,800. Deal Price: Rs 6,693.


Crompton Arno Neo Storage Water Heater


Buy Now


Crompton rust free body keeps the geyser rust-proof, its metallic body is powder coated to build skin. It is very helpful in keeping the water heater durable and serviceable even after years of usage. Crompton Geyser Price: Rs 9,500. Deal Price: Rs 6,499


Havells Instanio Instant Geyser - 40% off

Buy Now

Havells Geyser Price: Rs 3,515


Explore more offers on branded geysers here


Amazon Sale Today On Best Room Heaters: Top Picks

Here we have rounded up a few best room heaters to give you top chives from Amazon Sale. 


Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater


Buy Now


Orpat brings to you this fan heater which is white in color. The room heater features two heat settings with 1000 watts and 2000 watts for the right amount of heat intensity that you need for your room. Orpat Room Heater Price: Rs 1,150. Deal Price: Rs 1,090


USHA Quartz Room Heater


Buy Now


USHA heaters are designed for low power consumption, there are two heating positions to suit your comfort. This heater is ideal for the small size of rooms. USHA Room Heater Price: Rs 1,890. Deal Price: Rs 1,049


Havells OFR - 13Fin PTC Fan Heater - 37% off

Buy Now

Havells Room Heater Price: Rs 10,399



Bajaj Blow Hot Fan Forced Room Heater - 21% off

Buy Now

Bajaj Room Heater Price: Rs 1,899



Explore more offers on branded room heaters here



Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.