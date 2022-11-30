Amazon Sale 2022 On Best 55 Inch Sony TVs: Get Up to 40% Off On LED, 4K, HD, And Ultra HD Display

Amazon Sale 2022 On Best 55 Inch Sony TVs: 55 inches television is a very common size for large rooms or medium size rooms. Well! In this pre-winter sale, you can buy 55 inch sony TVs at huge discounts. Sony smart LED TVs offer you features like Google Assistant, Alexa, 4k ultra vision, Dolby audio, multi-connectivity, and many other latest and smart features to give you a fabulous entertainment experience.





Moreover, Amazon Deals are giving you chance to save an extra 3000, if you do an online card payment.





Also Read: Best Sony TVs In India 2022: Choose Finest 4K HD Display To Experience Sharp And Clearer View.





Amazon Sale 2022 On 55 Inch Sony TVs: Popular Picks

Here we have shortlisted the top LED TV, 4K TV, and Android TV from Amazon Deals to make your shopping experience outstanding.









Buy Now

Amazon Sale 2022 is offering you 55 inch sony TV that has advanced imaging technology. This Sony TV allows you to view bright and vivid colors and supports Dolby Audio for an immersive sound experience. With the smart home features, adjust lighting and control connected devices. 55 Inch Sony TV Price: Rs 99,900. Deal Price: Rs 63,990.











Buy Now





This smart Andriod TV is available at a 32% discount during the Amazon Deals that upscales the visuals with 4K X reality pro even when the images are shot in 2K or full HD. Sony TVs give you chance to enjoy pure and natural audio with clear phase technology. Sony LED TV Price: Rs 99,900. Deal Price: Rs 68,390.











Buy Now





Amazon Offers you Sony TV with amazing features like Google TV, watchlist, Ok Google, Google Play, Chromecast, built-In mic, BRAVIA CAM support, and video call with additional features like Apple airplay, Apple home kit, and Alexa. This TV automatically switches into the game mode to minimize input lag and make the action more responsive. Sony Smart TV Price: Rs 1,29,900. Deal Price: Rs 85,490.





Read More: Smart TV Buying Guide 2022: How To Pick ‘The One’ From The Best Smart TVs In India?









Buy Now





Now it's time to buy Sony Google TV at 39% off during the Amazon Sale Today. This smart TV is coming with over a billion colors & giant gaming machine. You'll enjoy smoother, clearer, more lifelike entertainment. It has 4 HDMI ports to connect a set-top box, Blu-Ray players, a gaming console, and 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices. Sony TV Price: Rs 1,09,900. Deal Price: Rs 65,990.











Buy Now





Enjoy upto 35% off on 55 inch sony TV during the Amazon Sale Today. This television has a triluminous display that maps a wider palette than most other televisions, reproducing every shade and hue. Sony TV access YouTube instantly with one click and seamlessly connect to the Internet with Mobile Data. Sony 55 Inch TV Price: Rs 1,69,900. Deal Price: Rs 1,13,990.









Explore more offers on Sony TVs here:

Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.