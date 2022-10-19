Amazon Sale 2022 On Best 4K HD TV: Final Days Deals On Mi, Redmi, Samsung, OnePlus, And Sony TVs

Amazon Sale 2022 On Best 4K HD TV: This is the last chance to grab Amazon Deals on huge range of products. This Diwali 2022 if you are searching for some premium options for smart TVs with 4K display in Amazon Sale Today then Amazon Sale 2022 offers you unbeatable Amazon Deals on your favorite TVs. Amazon offers you a chance to save upto 50% off on Mi, Redmi, Samsung, OnePlus, and Sony TVs.





Moreover, if you talk about the features and benefits of having a 4K TV, the picture is near-perfect no matter how close you sit, unlike HD which can be a little fuzzy if you're too near.





Amazon Sale Today On Best 4K HD TV: Popular Picks

Below we have picked a few best performed 4K HD TVs from Amazon Sale Today. These Amazon Offers are available on 4k HD TVs from Mi, Redmi, Samsung, OnePlus, and Sony TVs.









Sony smart TV features Google TV, watchlist, voice search, Google play, Chromecast, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video, with additional features Apple Airplay, Apple home kit, and Alexa. Sony 55 Inch 4K HD TV Price: Rs 99,900. Deal Price: Rs 60,999.











Samsung Crystal 4K Display comes with a billion true colors that ensure optimized color expression so you can see every detail, 4K UHD TV goes beyond regular FHD with 4x more pixels. Easily access your PC, Laptop, and mobile seamlessly on your TV. Samsung 58 Inch 4K HD TV Price: Rs 80,900. Deal Price: Rs 49,480.







Mi smart TV is built-in with Chromecast that effortlessly casts photos, videos, and music from your favorite device to the TV. This smart TV has high-quality audio to take you in with truly immersive technology from Dolby and a bezel-less full-screen to experience a premium aesthetic to elevate your home decor. Mi 50 Inch 4K HD TV Price: Rs 59,999. Deal Price: Rs 39,999.







OnePlus Bezel-less design smart TV comes with Dolby to feel crispy dialogues and this smart TV is having more outstanding features like OnePlus connect ecosystem, Chromecast, Miracast, DLNA, and auto low latency mode. OnePlus 43 inches 4K HD TV Price: Rs 39,999. Deal Price: Rs 26,999.











This Redmi smart Tv is perfect for a large room area for impeccable visual clarity with over 8 million pixels for an ultra-high deﬁnition viewing experience. Their Dolby Atmos is a leap forward from traditional stereo and surround sound. Redmi 65 inches 4K HD TV Price: Rs 74,999. Deal Price: Rs 57,999.









LG 55 inches 4K HD TV Price: Rs 47,695







VW 32 inches 4K HD TV Price: Rs 6,666









Explore more offers for 4K HD TVs here:

