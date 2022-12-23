Amazon Sale 2022 On 55 Inch TVs: Top Choices From Redmi, Samsung, LG, And Sony TV

Amazon Sale 2022 On 55 Inch TVs: 55 inches is a very sufficient size for master-size rooms, and this winter season sale if you are willing to revamp your home entertainment then these Amazon Deals are for you. Amazon Sale Today offers you exciting deals on top-brand TV like LG, Sony, Samsung, and Redmi TV.





Moreover, these smart TV offer you features like Google Assistant, Alexa, 4k ultra vision, Dolby audio, multi-connectivity, and many other latest and smart features to give you a fabulous entertainment experience.





Amazon Sale 2022 On 55 Inch TVs: Popular Picks









Below you will find some best options for smart TVs with all the latest features to fulfill your smart TV needs. you can purchase this TV from Amazon offers at a great price.

Amazon Sale Today offers you Sony TV at 34% off. These TVs are coming with amazing features like a watchlist, Ok Google, Google Play, Chromecast, built-In mic, BRAVIA CAM support, and video call.

Deal Price: Rs 85,490





This TV automatically switches into the game mode to minimize input lag and make the action more responsive. 55 Inch Sony TV Price: Rs 1,29,900.







Amazon Offers you an LG TV which has α9 Gen 5 AI Processor that uses body and object enhancement to detect and sharpen people and things in the frame.

Deal Price: Rs 80,950





This smart TV has multi-connectivity like 1 VGA slot to connect your laptop or PC, 1 AV input slot, 1 Audio output, 1 RF slot, and more. 55 Inch LG TV Price: Rs 89,900.







Amazon Sale Today offers you this smart Andriod TV at 34% off that upscales the visuals with 4K X reality pro even when the images are shot in 2K or full HD.

Deal Price: Rs 68,390





Sony TVs give you chance to enjoy pure and natural audio with clear phase technology at an exciting offer during the Amazon Sale 2022. Sony 55 Inch LED TV Price: Rs 99,900.





During the Amazon Offers, you can buy this Redmi 55 inches LED TV at a great price that has impeccable visual clarity with over 8 million pixels for an ultra-high deﬁnition viewing experience.

Deal Price: Rs 39,999





Redmi smart TV has a ﬂuid display with intelligent frame insertion for blur-free visuals for sports and games. Redmi 55 Inch LED TV Price: Rs 54,999.







Amazon Sale 2022 offers you Samsung TV at 32% off and this TV has powerful 4K upscaling that ensures you get up to 4K resolution for the content you love.

Deal Price: Rs 47,900





You'll also experience more lifelike color expressions due to its sophisticated color-mapping technology. Samsung 55-inch Smart TV Price: Rs 70,990.