Amazon Sale 2022 On 55 Inch LG TVs: Looking to buy a smart TV? But getting confused to choose the right one then you should consider buying 55 Inch LG TV with exciting Amazon Deals.

By Srishty Kumari
Mon, 19 Dec 2022 10:06 AM IST
Amazon Sale 2022 On 55 Inch LG TVs: Get Up To 60% Off On Budget To Premium Options
Amazon Sale 2022 On 55 Inch LG TVs | Image Source: Pexels

Amazon Sale 2022 On 55 Inch LG TVs: Bring home the LG LED TV and make your television viewing experience more vibrant and clear. During the Amazon offers you can choose from the different models of LG LED TVs amazing features that you can expect on your new television include the Dynamic Colour Enhancer, a wider viewing angle, DTS Virtual X technology, a quad-core processor, and Dolby Audio.


Moreover, these Amazon Deals are available in other categories like refrigerators, coolers, heaters, dryers, washing machines, and many more to make your winter shopping profitable. 


Amazon Sale 2022 On 55 Inch LG TVs: Popular Picks

Amazon Sale Today gives you chance to grab top models of 55 inch LG TVs that will let you watch shows from your favorite streaming portals without any hassle.


LG 55 Inches 4K Ultra HD Smart QNED TV Rs 80,790
LG 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV Rs 47,990
LG 55 inch 4K UHD Smart TV Rs 53,990
LG 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV Rs 99,999
LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart NanoCell TV Rs 57,990


LG 55 Inches 4K Ultra HD Smart QNED TV

Amazon Offers you LG TV at a great price with α9 Gen 5 AI Processor that uses the body and object enhancement to detect and sharpen people and things in the frame. 

Deal Price: Rs 80,790


Foreground and background enhancement maximize the field of depth for outstandingly lifelike image quality. It has multi-connectivity like 1 VGA slot to connect your laptop or PC, 1 AV input slot, 1 Audio output, 1 RF slot, and more. 55 Inch LG TV Price: Rs 1,19,990. 


LG 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

You can save a huge amount on LG TVs with unbeatable Amazon Deals. This TV now features a slimmer design & minimal bezel that completes your home interior and my profile for personalized content recommendations. 

Deal Price: 47,990


This smart TV has an α5 Gen5 AI Processor that enhances the LG UHD TV to provide you with an immersive experience. 55 Inch LG TV Price: Rs 79,990. 



LG 55 inch 4K UHD Smart TV

Amazon Sale Today offers you LG TV at 36% off. This smart TV gives you chance to enjoy a fantastic gaming experience using game dashboards, game optimizers & hgig. 

Deal Price: Rs 53,990


Their α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K with AI brightness & 4K upscaling magic remote for universal control, point, click, scroll, and voice. It has non-4k content in 4k on large UHD screens to enjoy clarity and precision in every moment. 55 Inch LG TV Price: Rs 84,990. 


LG 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV

Amazon Offers you LG TV that comes in a slim and stylish look to maintain your home interior and this smart tv also features My Profile, enabling easy creation and switching between individual profiles. 

Deal Price: Rs 99,999


The home screen can be tailored to give each different account personalized content recommendations, sports alerts, and quick access to favorite apps. 55 Inch LG TV Price: Rs 1,39,990.


LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart NanoCell TV

Amazon Sale Today offers you 55 inch LG TV with a processor that recognizes the quality of the original content and optimizes its clarity and sharpness. 

Deal Price: Rs 57,990


Their smart features keep everything in one place, monitor, and control home devices directly from the LG ThinQ AI TV. Their α7 Gen3 processor 4K delivers spectacular viewing and sound experience by enhancing content sources. LG TV Price: Rs 94,900. 



Explore more LG TVs here:

 

Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.

