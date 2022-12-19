Amazon Sale 2022 On 55 Inch LG TVs: Get Up To 60% Off On Budget To Premium Options

Amazon Sale 2022 On 55 Inch LG TVs: Bring home the LG LED TV and make your television viewing experience more vibrant and clear. During the Amazon offers you can choose from the different models of LG LED TVs amazing features that you can expect on your new television include the Dynamic Colour Enhancer, a wider viewing angle, DTS Virtual X technology, a quad-core processor, and Dolby Audio.





Moreover, these Amazon Deals are available in other categories like refrigerators, coolers, heaters, dryers, washing machines, and many more to make your winter shopping profitable.





Amazon Sale 2022 On 55 Inch LG TVs: Popular Picks

Amazon Sale Today gives you chance to grab top models of 55 inch LG TVs that will let you watch shows from your favorite streaming portals without any hassle.









Amazon Offers you LG TV at a great price with α9 Gen 5 AI Processor that uses the body and object enhancement to detect and sharpen people and things in the frame.

Deal Price: Rs 80,790





Foreground and background enhancement maximize the field of depth for outstandingly lifelike image quality. It has multi-connectivity like 1 VGA slot to connect your laptop or PC, 1 AV input slot, 1 Audio output, 1 RF slot, and more. 55 Inch LG TV Price: Rs 1,19,990.





You can save a huge amount on LG TVs with unbeatable Amazon Deals. This TV now features a slimmer design & minimal bezel that completes your home interior and my profile for personalized content recommendations.

Deal Price: 47,990





This smart TV has an α5 Gen5 AI Processor that enhances the LG UHD TV to provide you with an immersive experience. 55 Inch LG TV Price: Rs 79,990.







Amazon Sale Today offers you LG TV at 36% off. This smart TV gives you chance to enjoy a fantastic gaming experience using game dashboards, game optimizers & hgig.

Deal Price: Rs 53,990





Their α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K with AI brightness & 4K upscaling magic remote for universal control, point, click, scroll, and voice. It has non-4k content in 4k on large UHD screens to enjoy clarity and precision in every moment. 55 Inch LG TV Price: Rs 84,990.





Amazon Offers you LG TV that comes in a slim and stylish look to maintain your home interior and this smart tv also features My Profile, enabling easy creation and switching between individual profiles.

Deal Price: Rs 99,999





The home screen can be tailored to give each different account personalized content recommendations, sports alerts, and quick access to favorite apps. 55 Inch LG TV Price: Rs 1,39,990.





Amazon Sale Today offers you 55 inch LG TV with a processor that recognizes the quality of the original content and optimizes its clarity and sharpness.

Deal Price: Rs 57,990





Their smart features keep everything in one place, monitor, and control home devices directly from the LG ThinQ AI TV. Their α7 Gen3 processor 4K delivers spectacular viewing and sound experience by enhancing content sources. LG TV Price: Rs 94,900.







Explore more LG TVs here:

Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.