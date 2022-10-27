Amazon Sale 2022 Offers Up To 50% Off On Best LED TVs From Redmi, OnePlus, LG, Mi, And Sony TVs

Amazon Sale 2022 Offers On Best LED TVs: This festive season if you are planning to add a new member to your entertainment family and looking for some best purchasing options for LED TVs then be happy guys! Because Amazon Sale Today is offering you the best Amazon Deals of the year that are really going to stop your eyesight. These Amazon Offers are available on Redmi, OnePlus, LG, Mi, And Sony TVs.





This LED TV offers unparalleled picture quality which can elevate your home theatre experience. They are the next stage in the evolution of television video quality after high definition. Moreover, Amazon Offers you more interesting Amazon Deals on other large appliances like AC, Cooler, Fridge, and many more.





Amazon Sale 2022 On Best LED TVs: Bumper Discounts

Below we have listed a few best-performed TVs with LED displays from Amazon offers to make your entertainment time clearer and sharp.









A classy stand with cable MGMT makes this TV look luxurious it focuses you on the picture, not the TV's problem. Get rid of ventilation holes and harmful dust on the back of the TV, as this Sony TV comes with an X-protection pro features and anti-humidity coating. 43 Inch Sony LED TV Price: Rs 69,990. Deal Price: Rs 51,990.











OnePlus smart TV comes with Alexa and Google assistance to work smartly and is having more outstanding features like the OnePlus connect ecosystem, Chromecast, Miracast, DLNA, and auto low latency mode. Moreover, you will get supported apps like Netflix, Youtube, Prime Video, Hotstar, SonyLiv, Hungama, JioCinema, Zee5, Eros Now, and Oxygen Play to enhance your home entertainment. OnePlus 65 inches LED TV Price: Rs 69,999. Deal Price: Rs 61,999.







LG smart TV has an advanced image processor that adjusts color for richer, more natural images to enjoy the beauty of nature’s true colors on your TV screen and give you access to connected smart devices remotely from one big screen. With Dolby Audio, you can experience clearer, more immersive theater-quality sound at home on your TV. LG 55 Inch LED TV Price: Rs 79,999. Deal Price: Rs 44,980.













This Redmi smart Tv is perfect for a large room area for impeccable visual clarity with over 8 million pixels for an ultra-high deﬁnition viewing experience. Their Dolby Atmos is a leap forward from traditional stereo and surround sound. You can use your voice to search for shows, control your TV, plan your day, and more. Just ask Google. Redmi 65 inch LED TV Price: Rs 74,999. Deal Price: Rs 57,999.





Mi smart TV is built-in with Chromecast that effortlessly casts photos, videos, and music from your favorite device to the TV. This smart TV has high-quality audio to take you in with truly immersive technology from Dolby and a bezel-less full-screen to experience a premium aesthetic to elevate your home decor. Mi 50 Inch LED TV Price: Rs 59,999. Deal Price: Rs 39,999.









Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.