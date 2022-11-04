Amazon Sale 2022 Offers Up To 40% Off On Best TCL And Kodak Smart TVs

Amazon Sale 2022 Offers: Looking for a quality television with a stylish look? Then Amazon Sale offers the best price for the TCL and Kodak Smart TV. You can get all the latest features at a budget a friendly price. These TVs will add a touch of sophistication to your living room or bedroom. You can get many options on smart TVs during the Amazon Sale Today and also avail up to 40% off on them.





You can easily connect the internet to your Smart TV and watch Netflix, YouTube, Hotstar, and many more. Connecting your smartphone to smart TV is one of the major benefits of these TVs. Amazon Deals offers you these TVs at the best price.





Read More: Best Smart TVs In 2022





Amazon Sale 2022 Offers On TCL And Kodak Smart TVs





We have compiled some of the best TVs with the latest features and designs that you can consider before buying:





Buy Now

Explore this TCL smart tv that comes with 1920 x 1080 resolution. The slim design adds grace to your bedroom. For a clear and better view, this TV has a 178-degree view angle. Delivering Dolby Audio sound so that you are surrounded by crystal clear audio. You can connect this television with ‎Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, and HDMI. TCL Smart TV Price: Rs 18,990.





Buy Now

Purchase this 32-inch Kodak TV that gives an immersive viewing experience by adding contrast and brightness as per your choice. The 24W output speakers make sure that you hear every sound in detail. With exciting visuals, gamers can also play games with clarity. Kodak Smart TV Price: Rs 10,499.





Read More: Best LED TVs Under 30000





Buy Now

Another great option from TCL is this 50-inch TV will look great in your living room. The offered smart tv comes with a display of QLED 4K UHD. Do not miss this Amazon Sale today offers on this TV as this is available at the best discount. Stream Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Youtube, Chromecast, and Google Play Store on this TV and get away from boredom. TCL Smart TV Price: Rs 35,990.





Buy Now

Explore this Kodak Smart TV that is versed in bezel-less design for a better viewing experience. The elegant design of this TV also offers smooth ad seamless performance. You can just command and the built-in google assistant will do the work thus, making your life easier. Kodak Smart TV Price: Rs 30,999.





Buy Now

With a brilliant display, this Kodal TV offers impeccable performance. The stylish and slim TV with a bezel-less design will enhance your living room. Plugin your TV with ease through Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, and USB. Get the best entertainment with the best sound with a powerful inbuilt 40W output speaker. Grab this TV during the Amazon Deals today. Kodak Smart TV Price: Rs 18,999.





Amazon Sale 2022 Offers





We have listed some more options on Smart TVs that you can get at the best price during the Amazon Sale Today:





Buy Now



Buy Now





Explore more on Smart TVs





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.