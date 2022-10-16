Amazon Sale 2022 Offers: Top Deals On Best Laptops And Smart TVs During The Great Indian Festival

Amazon Sale 2022 Offers: This is the time of the year when you can get the finest smart TVs and best laptops on staggering discounts. Hop on to the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale and grab awesome deals from top brands like Dell, HP, LG, Samsung, OnePlus, Sony, Lenovo, and many more. Get Set Go!

By Shashvat Vats
Updated: Sun, 16 Oct 2022 10:50 AM IST
Amazon Sale 2022 Offers: Top Deals On Best Laptops And Smart TVs | Image Source: Unsplash

Amazon Sale 2022 Offers: Get excited as you can now buy your favorite smart TV or your desired laptop at whopping discounts during the Great Indian Festival. This Amazon Great Indian Sale is at its peak. Before the festivity begins for Diwali, catch the opportunity to refurbish your home with an A-Okay smart TV or boost your productivity by selecting the best-suited laptop at slashed prices. 


This Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale brings you to quench your purchasing thirst by exploring some of the best brands in the market like Dell, Sony, HP, OnePlus, Lenovo, LG, etc. So, what’re you waiting for? Go on to these awesome Amazon deals available online now:


Amazon Sale 2022 Offers: Deals On Best Laptops


Navigate through the finest deals on the most popular laptops from Dell, ASUS, HP, Acer, Lenovo, and many others available for discounts of up to 50% Off. Check them out:


HP 15s, Ryzen 3-3250U Laptop - 30% Off


Purchase this stupendous HP laptop that comes with an AMD Ryzen 3 3250U (2.6 GHz base clock(2h), up to 3.5 GHz max boost clock(2i) processor. The offered laptop has 256 GB and 8 GB RAM storage space. HP Laptop Price: Rs 30,350.




ASUS VivoBook 14 (2021) Laptop - 36% Off

 

Check out this ASUS VivoBook 14 which is known for its thin and lightweight design. Available with an 11th gen Intel Core i5 - 1135G7 processor, this ASUS laptop comes with a LED-backlit display 14 inches in size. Asus Laptop Price: Rs 46,990.




Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 AMD Ryzen Laptop - 43% Off


This Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 is available for a whopping discount during this Amazon sale 2022. Available with 8 GB RAM and 512 GB storage space, this Lenovo laptop has an impressive battery life of up to 7.5 hours on optimum charging. Lenovo Laptop Price: Rs 31,017.




Dell Inspiron 5518 Laptop - 28% Off


Dell comes up with this Inspiron series laptop that comes with 8 GB RAM and an i5 processor. Available with preloaded Windows 11 OS, this Dell laptop comes with a backlit keyboard along with a fingerprint scanner feature. Dell Laptop Price: Rs 64,990.




Other Deals On Laptops During The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022


ASUS BR1100 Notebook 12 (2022) - 45% Off

 

Dell 2in1 Inspiron 7420 Laptop - 32% Off

 

Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Intel Core i5 - 35% Off

 

Explore more Amazon deals on the best laptops during the Great Indian Festival 2022.


Amazon Sale 2022 Offers: Deals On Best Smart TVs


Take a look at some of the most incredible deals on the best smart TVs available from renowned brands like Sony, Samsung, OnePlus, Redmi, and many more:


Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Smart TV - 43% Off


Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K - 39% Off

 

OnePlus 80 cm (32 inches) Y Series HD TV - 40% Off

 

Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) Android TV - 56% Off


Mi 80 cm (32 inches) 5A Series HD TV - 48% Off

 

Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready LED Smart TV - 41% Off


Redmi 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV - 36% Off

 

Find more Amazon deals on the best smart TVs during the Great Indian Festival 2022.


Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are updated with respect to Amazon.

