Amazon Sale 2022 Offers On Best LG And Samsung Refrigerators

Amazon Sale 2022 Offers: Refrigerators are one of the must-have appliances for every home and LG and Samsung are leading brands in the category. As the Amazon sale is here, you have the chance to grab huge discounts on LG and Samsung fridges. The new-age refrigerators come with features like a digital inverter compressor that offers better cooling with less noise and are quite durable.





Get familiar with the best refrigerators in India, the Best LG refrigerators in India, and the Best Samsung refrigerators in India here which makes it easier for you to choose the best one among all. Grab the best Amazon deal during the sale.







Amazon Offers on Best LG and Samsung Refrigerators

Get familiar with the top-notch refrigerators from leading brands LG and Samsung and grab the best Amazon deal during the sale.















Buy Now

Get 23% off on this Samsung Refrigerator that comes with 198 L of capacity which is good enough for bachelors or couples. It has a digital inverter compressor that brings out more efficient cooling with better durability. It has heavy and tough shelves to store heavy items like watermelon, and much more conveniently. Grab the best Amazon deal during the sale. Samsung Refrigerator Price: Rs 17,690.















Buy Now

Grab 39% off during the Amazon sale on this LG refrigerator that comes with 260 L of capacity which is quite suitable for small to medium-sized families. It has an auto defrost function to prevent ice-build up and the smart inverter compressor makes it more energy efficient, with less noise and more durability. It comes with special features like door cooling, temp control, display, express freeze, and more. LG Refrigerator Price: Rs 24,490.

















Buy Now

Save 28% on this Samsung Double Door Refrigerator during this Amazon sale today. It comes with auto defrost to stop ice build-up and it is one of the best refrigerators in India for small families. The digital smart inverter automatically adjusts the speed in response to cooling demand and has a quieter operation. Its Twin cooling plus preserves food in optimal conditions by keeping the humidity level up to 70%. Samsung Refrigerator Price: Rs 25,090.

















Buy Now

Get 29% off on this LG single door refrigerator during the Amazon sale today. This fridge is quite economical and offers cooling without fluctuations. The smart inverter offers unmatched performance with super silent operations. It also comes with a fast ice-making process that offers the ice in just 108 minutes. LG Refrigerator Price: Rs 16,790.















Buy Now

Get 20% off during the Amazon sale on Samsung fridge which is good for small to medium-sized families. It has 5 different modes for different needs and has an auto defrost function to prevent ice-build up. It comes with special features like a door alarm, external display, inverter compressor, power cooling and freezer, and more. Samsung Refrigerator Price: Rs 35,990.















Buy Now













Buy Now







Explore more LG and Samsung Refrigerators Here on Amazon.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.